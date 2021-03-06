Horoscopes: March 6

At this point in the Pisces solar journey, we are getting so used to playing in the ethereal that we no longer identify it as a dream. We accept the spiritual playground and play in a sandbox filled with clouds. The moon seeks to help out as she slips from Sagittarius into Capricorn, where ideas become plans, strategies, systems and tactics.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 6). The world will get an emboldened version of you. You’ve seen how repetitive behaviors can limit a person’s experience, and you won’t let it happen to you. Your story bursts open wide as you break patterns and take the plot to thrilling places. A summer change-up will spark new relationships. Invest in July. Sagittarius and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 2, 27 and 14.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You cannot make a point with someone who won’t, can’t or just isn’t listening. The growth of your influence depends on picking the right audience, something you have a talent for now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). They want you to believe, but why? Who benefits from your adherence to the belief system? And if all were to comply, would the outcome be something you could get behind?