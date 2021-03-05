Horoscopes: March 5

The centaurs, the half-man, half-horse breed with whom Sagittarius energy is associated, have a reputation for being wild by standards of both horse and man. They are known to roam restlessly and aim their hunting arrows at targets impossible to hit. And yet, hit them they do, and so will you this weekend of the wild Sagittarius moon.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 5). An inspiring relationship plays into the changes you make this year. That long list of things you didn’t have time for before gets a lot shorter as you check off many adventures. You’re not setting out to develop yourself; it just happens. Plans shift and expand. There are more people to care for and also put to work. Cancer and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 36, 46, 10 and 5.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re a treasure. If you want to be pursued, then go where the treasure hunters are. Like a tattoo in invisible ink, it takes a special light to see the art, and it really only happens when a person knows it’s there in the first place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). We can only be trapped by what we want. We are held by our own white knuckles clinging to what we don’t want to let go of. Fear of loss is the turn of the key that locks us in chains. If you agree to lose, then you will be free.