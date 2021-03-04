Horoscopes: March 4

When the planet of conversation meets the planet of magnification, it’s a marathon cosmic coffee shop visit, the likes of which keep baristas busy with refills and extras, breakfast orders extended to lunch orders, and chat topics ranging as a wide as a college course catalog. The vibes are friendly and aimed toward solving the problems of you, me and the entire world.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 4). Your work won’t be easy, but it will be super fun. You’ll be challenged with bringing a group to the future. This is perfect for you, as you’re not afraid of change and your emotional intelligence is off the charts. Financial incentives keep things interesting, and you maintain that winning spirit that attracts lady luck. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 22, 18, 3 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s hard to say which is more difficult — the battering down of instinct necessary to resist the temptation your inner animal is lunging for or the consequences that go along with giving in.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You think you know what you have, but you really don’t. This is why it will be a delight to hear your admirers talk. Bonus: The compliments don’t go to your head. You’ll use your charms to make other people feel charming.