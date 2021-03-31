Horoscopes: March 31

The most powerful influence is that which goes almost unfelt. It’s embedded in the backdrop. It’s as constant as the sunrise and as integrated into a daily rhythm as the sunset. As you seek to make a change, think about building its reinforcement into your environment. What quiet dailiness might habituate you into bringing this change about?

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 31). This solar year shows you new places to shine. You’ll become an expert. Go ahead and bite off more than you can chew because your ambition is what will grow your skills and deepen your knowledge. Doors swing open to you. You’ll love what you can give to people and what they bring you in exchange. Virgo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 47, 3, 32 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s the moment you’re offered what you’ve wanted all along, that you realize your wants have changed. No need to accept anything out of obligation. This is an event marker representing the distance you’ve come.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can roam without moving a muscle and often do; your mind racing, turning and floating to where it needs to be to make sense of what’s happening now. Ground that mental journeying with physical exercise and you’re golden.