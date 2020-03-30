Horoscopes: March 30

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Athletes aren’t expected to play every position, and you shouldn’t expect this of yourself either. Play to your strengths. You don’t have to make every point in the game. Just help make a few.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you have to guess whether the message will land right, the mood will be conveyed, the point will be made, you’re probably on the right track. It’s the ones who don’t question themselves who are most likely to miss the mark.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People you can laugh with are the treasures of your day. And if you happen to be the one who’s making this laughter happen, you’ll feel mightily accomplished.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Sometimes you feel like you have no control over your emotions, and sometimes your emotions feel like they have no control over you. But today, you and your feelings will be on the same page.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll feel like keeping some of your views to yourself. “Those who are able to see beyond the shadows and lies of their culture will never be understood, let alone believed, by the masses.” — Plato