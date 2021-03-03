Horoscopes: March 3

These are the last hours of Mars in Aries, the sign of “me” or, more to the point, the sign associated with the phrase “I am.” It’s important to note the differences between self-care, self-involvement and self-obsession. To focus too much on oneself can actually be very stressful, though the stress is easily relieved by simply focusing on others.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 3). Are you ready for the money and attention coming your way? Because you have the tenacity and patience for pursuits that take many hours to learn, and more to execute to proficiency (let alone mastery), you become remarkable. You started out craving accolades, and you’ll end up craving the practice itself. Capricorn and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 44, 29 and 6.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The loveliness you come across! It will feel as though something in you is made wild just from looking at it. Though the truth is that much of you was wild already; you just get so much use of the tamed parts that you forgot.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ve automated certain parts of adulting — the morning alarm is on repeat, bank deposits and bills are paid by phone, etc. Today, do the same for temptation. With simple changes, the correct behavior will also be automatic.