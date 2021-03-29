Horoscopes: March 29

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re often an open book, but right now, you’ll benefit from a thicker veil of privacy. Not everyone needs to know your history or even your recent whereabouts. Make people earn your trust; don’t give it freely.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To hear yes is nice, though “no” is a tremendous blessing. Sure, “no” isn’t what you wanted two seconds ago when you asked the question, but neither is it rejection. “No” just means there’s magic for you elsewhere.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). One of the many reasons you’re a good leader is that you don’t require people to be a certain way in order to earn your respect. You respect them how they are and hope for the best, and it usually turns in your favor.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re looking for an indefinable something, and though you may be asked to explain your search, doing so would be a waste of time. Instead, peruse as many options as you can and trust that you’ll know it when you see it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll specialize in embracing complexity, making sense of it for yourself and then explaining the more involved matters in a way that makes it accessible to others.