Horoscopes: March 29

Holiday Mathis

The Pisces moon is sensitive, drawing our intuition to the forefront. Silence helps us understand one another. It will be easier to read people when no one is talking, and the volume of the world is low. The lunar arrangement to Uranus puts a zoom lens on body language and the role of microexpressions. People can say everything with a gesture.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). In choosing who to work and play with, the three things that matter most are attitude, abilities and track record. Of those three, attitude is the most important.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Because you’ve been so warm and inviting, new relationships spring up like green shoots from the ground. Your social landscape is about to get a drastically different look.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As you get to know people better, relationships take a turn. Familiarity brings comfort. The more comfortable everyone is, the more playful they become, which leads to interesting and delightful interactions.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The problem with rainbows is that you can never get to them. You reach the spot, but they’re never there anymore. This is why it’s so important to enjoy the pursuit. With lovely illusions, the chase is all there is!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Perhaps the fit is not instantaneous, but that doesn’t mean this situation isn’t for you. Glamour isn’t off-the-rack; it takes work. Don’t forget about tailoring.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). After a period of indecision, suddenly, you’ll get a surge of excitement. You’ll know what you want. You’ll throw your best energy after it. Your aim is true.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Emotions are waves. Most are predictable, but the really big ones usually aren’t. Regardless, no feeling, good or bad, lasts forever. For better or worse, let them wash over you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The trial isn’t always fair, but this verdict will stick. There is something good about it. Perhaps the best part of all is that everyone can now move on to new and better things.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll get your subconscious mind on board with your conscious desire. There’s a fear standing in the way — perhaps a groundless and unreasonable one, but one that still needs to be listened to. Talk to it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The luckiest thing you can do is get everyone on the same page. Follow this age-old communication pattern: Tell them what you’re going to do. Do it. Tell them what you did.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The timing won’t fall into place on its own; it must be finessed, pushed, pulled, stalled, jerked... You’ll have to buy time, if not with money then with the currency that often works better: charm.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Although no one likes to be made aware of their deficiencies, it’s a gift to know one’s own weakness. Then improvement and strength-building efforts can be aimed productively, where they are most needed.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 29). The year shows you more confident than ever. Why? Confidence doesn’t come from knowledge or skill; it comes from acceptance. You’re fine with your own process; self-love makes it so. You’ll get the money drop that allows you to solve a problem completely. Creativity flows. Legal and technical matters go in your favor. Libra and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 27, 30, 4 and 14.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Actress and author of delightfully disturbing hospitality books Amy Sedaris is also the creator and star of the Dadaist masterpiece “At Home with Amy Sedaris.” This searing Aries talent has an unusually diverse astrological chart, which may explain her ability and desire to play a wide range of characters. Sedaris has many astrological energies to draw from, including Mercury in artistically and emotionally flexible Pisces.

