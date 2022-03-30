 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: March 29 (copy)

Holiday Mathis

A dream is something you can push your feelings into to check for fit, but you never quite know if how it’s going to feel until you actually do it. The Pisces moon connects with Jupiter, then with Neptune to help with the visioning part. Then Uranus gets on board to give that nudge (or shove, if applicable) into action.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). No one is born strong. Strength is merely weakness handled proactively. The knowledge or belief that you’re lacking in some way is an invitation to the new you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you love someone, you want to be there through the entire story, including the high-stakes, tense parts and the slow parts, too. You’ll prove your loyalty today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Too much of the same thing is recipe for boredom that’s pretty easy to avoid if you’re thinking ahead. So, the first order of business is to think ahead. Today gives a healthy appetite for adventure and a low tolerance for tedium.

People are also reading…

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People have funny ways of showing you they like you. Some reveal their interest through negging, teasing and challenging. Some copy you or hide compliments in a reprimand. It’s all love, though — if you take it that way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don’t have to do anything to connect with the natural rhythms of life because they are in you, and you are in them. You can relax. No extra work is needed to get in sync beyond accepting that you already are.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When it’s light, love makes you feel creative, happier and more energetic. When it’s not, you get the opportunity to be strong for someone else, which shows you just how strong you really are.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s natural for humans to do what other humans are doing. Peer pressure is only a problem when your peers are a bad influence. With good people around you, it’s safe to go with the flow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll get what you want, but you currently don’t have the luxury of choosing the delivery style. Some things, especially very rare things, only come one way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Just like everyone else, you have qualities you’d prefer to hide, deny or fix. Consider that your reasoning around these qualities may be outdated or distorted. There’s power in total self-acceptance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You will resolve contradictions — not perfectly, but well enough to get things unstuck and moving along. There’s a certain amount of illogic and inconsistency you can live with between now and the next stop.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The devil is in the details. Each individual step is doable, but when you add them all up, the enormity of this task becomes very real to you. Nonetheless, you can handle it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The body can’t help but give in to the passage of time, but the mind often hovers around the same age for a good part of the experience. You used to seem old for your age; now you seem young for it.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 30). For seven weeks, the cosmic birthday gifts keep coming. A mood lift, a status bump, an excellent friend and exciting tickets are all part of it. You’ll have the means to buy what you’ve long wanted at the end of the summer. Love has much to teach you with lessons about the nature of fun, vulnerability and following your bliss. Leo and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 16, 2, 3, 18 and 31.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: From humble means to superstardom, Celine Dion gives her Aries warrior spirit through powerful music. Her sun, moon and Saturn are in the sign of the ram, lending ferocious drive. Mercury and Venus in soulful Pisces bring spiritual strength and augment talents for communicating emotion. Dion’s lucky planet, Jupiter, is in Leo, the sign of creative royalty and the entertainment business.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: March 25

Horoscopes: March 25

When you live on a spinning rock, with your closest neighboring planet at least 25 million miles away, it does inspire an urge to be as self-r…

Horoscopes: March 24

Horoscopes: March 24

A lunar conflict puts a tollgate on the freeway of life. If you’ve been down this road already, you were expecting it. You may even have a fas…

Horoscopes: March 23

Horoscopes: March 23

Mercury and Neptune, the planet of illusions, align to turn up the Technicolor on this dream sequence. There’s a bubble of specialness around …

Horoscopes: March 28

Horoscopes: March 28

All relationships have a rhythm. These beats between heart connections will be the theme of a Venus and Saturn conjunction in Aquarius. Consid…

Horoscopes: March 26

Horoscopes: March 26

Mercury and Pluto highlight the importance of unobstructed perspective. Just think about what it’s like to drive with a dirty windshield: even…

Horoscopes: March 27

Horoscopes: March 27

A witty and amusing cosmic transit marks the day. The messenger planet moves into the first sign of the zodiac. Aries is a bright and alive st…

Horoscopes: March 29

Horoscopes: March 29

The Pisces moon is sensitive, drawing our intuition to the forefront. Silence helps us understand one another. It will be easier to read peopl…

Horoscopes: March 21

Horoscopes: March 21

In the age of pocket distraction generators, being a first-class observer takes a great deal more intention and self-discipline than it ever h…

Horoscopes: March 22

Horoscopes: March 22

If a bad choice is available, is there really virtue in not choosing it? Even so, a lot of credit is given to those who keep to the good path,…

Horoscopes: March 13

Horoscopes: March 13

The sun and Neptune, the planet of trancey imaginings, align in ethereal Pisces. Cue the billowy clouds, the diffused light show and other odd…

Watch Now: Related Video

Four reasons you should be drinking turmeric tea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News