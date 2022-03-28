Horoscopes: March 28

All relationships have a rhythm. These beats between heart connections will be the theme of a Venus and Saturn conjunction in Aquarius. Consider the significant role that time plays in equations of love. Relationships between people of different ages and relationships with unusual visiting time patterns will come into the spotlight.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Be cautious in your dealings. What took you a long time to accomplish could be quickly undone by involving the wrong people. Stick with those who have proven worthy of your trust.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's hard to believe, but there are people in the world who don't like pie. Today you'll give of yourself, and just about everyone will heartily approve. As for the few who don't, that's a personal preference that has nothing to do with you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You would do great things for your loved ones if needed. Oddly, sometimes it's harder to do small things. Today it's the little things, like the emotional tone of interactions, that matter most.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll be asked to do something that, on the surface, doesn't seem like too much fun. If you say yes, you'll later count the experience among the year's highlights.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Creativity, like love, isn't something one needs to generate, only activate. The energy is already present and requires only that you're open to letting it move through you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're not sure what someone wants or how they are likely to behave. The uncertainty you feel will repel you, attract you and sometimes confuse you by doing both at the same time, but at least you're not bored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll have no trouble finding outside support for what you want to do. The trick is getting inside support. Work on trusting and encouraging yourself with positive self-talk.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You enjoy a practice more than ever. You used to be surprised when your total immersion made you lose track of time. But now you are so often in a state of flow that it's the moments you don't feel connected that stand out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Talk about what's bothering you and find ways to take the pressure off yourself. Since stress suppresses your immune system, making an environment more conducive to happy, easy feelings will also make you healthier.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You usually prefer to stay cool, breezy and lighthearted. Exceptions will be made today as you get in your feelings and realize their intensity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Unlike qualities like beauty or strength, wisdom is not bestowed upon a person from birth. It is hard-won throughout life or, for those who believe in reincarnation, throughout several of them.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Whatever the physical and material borders that currently hold you back may be, you will transcend external limitations to define your own scope of possibility.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (March 28). Versatility is the asset you most enjoy this year. Sometimes you'll love how it feels to be the shining star of the scene, and other times, you'll enjoy being invisible, taking in the world without having it demand anything of you in return. Summer gives you the means to explore new territories and pursue novelty. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 25, 40, 14 and 32.

