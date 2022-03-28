 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: March 28

Holiday Mathis

All relationships have a rhythm. These beats between heart connections will be the theme of a Venus and Saturn conjunction in Aquarius. Consider the significant role that time plays in equations of love. Relationships between people of different ages and relationships with unusual visiting time patterns will come into the spotlight.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Be cautious in your dealings. What took you a long time to accomplish could be quickly undone by involving the wrong people. Stick with those who have proven worthy of your trust.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's hard to believe, but there are people in the world who don't like pie. Today you'll give of yourself, and just about everyone will heartily approve. As for the few who don't, that's a personal preference that has nothing to do with you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You would do great things for your loved ones if needed. Oddly, sometimes it's harder to do small things. Today it's the little things, like the emotional tone of interactions, that matter most.

People are also reading…

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll be asked to do something that, on the surface, doesn't seem like too much fun. If you say yes, you'll later count the experience among the year's highlights.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Creativity, like love, isn't something one needs to generate, only activate. The energy is already present and requires only that you're open to letting it move through you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're not sure what someone wants or how they are likely to behave. The uncertainty you feel will repel you, attract you and sometimes confuse you by doing both at the same time, but at least you're not bored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll have no trouble finding outside support for what you want to do. The trick is getting inside support. Work on trusting and encouraging yourself with positive self-talk.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You enjoy a practice more than ever. You used to be surprised when your total immersion made you lose track of time. But now you are so often in a state of flow that it's the moments you don't feel connected that stand out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Talk about what's bothering you and find ways to take the pressure off yourself. Since stress suppresses your immune system, making an environment more conducive to happy, easy feelings will also make you healthier.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You usually prefer to stay cool, breezy and lighthearted. Exceptions will be made today as you get in your feelings and realize their intensity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Unlike qualities like beauty or strength, wisdom is not bestowed upon a person from birth. It is hard-won throughout life or, for those who believe in reincarnation, throughout several of them.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Whatever the physical and material borders that currently hold you back may be, you will transcend external limitations to define your own scope of possibility.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (March 28). Versatility is the asset you most enjoy this year. Sometimes you'll love how it feels to be the shining star of the scene, and other times, you'll enjoy being invisible, taking in the world without having it demand anything of you in return. Summer gives you the means to explore new territories and pursue novelty. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 25, 40, 14 and 32.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: March 22

Horoscopes: March 22

If a bad choice is available, is there really virtue in not choosing it? Even so, a lot of credit is given to those who keep to the good path,…

Horoscopes: March 25

Horoscopes: March 25

When you live on a spinning rock, with your closest neighboring planet at least 25 million miles away, it does inspire an urge to be as self-r…

Horoscopes: March 23

Horoscopes: March 23

Mercury and Neptune, the planet of illusions, align to turn up the Technicolor on this dream sequence. There’s a bubble of specialness around …

Horoscopes: March 24

Horoscopes: March 24

A lunar conflict puts a tollgate on the freeway of life. If you’ve been down this road already, you were expecting it. You may even have a fas…

Horoscopes: March 21

Horoscopes: March 21

In the age of pocket distraction generators, being a first-class observer takes a great deal more intention and self-discipline than it ever h…

Horoscopes: March 26

Horoscopes: March 26

Mercury and Pluto highlight the importance of unobstructed perspective. Just think about what it’s like to drive with a dirty windshield: even…

Horoscopes: March 27

Horoscopes: March 27

A witty and amusing cosmic transit marks the day. The messenger planet moves into the first sign of the zodiac. Aries is a bright and alive st…

Horoscopes: March 18

Horoscopes: March 18

The final full moon of the season is an omen for a better future. To imagine the future you want, it helps to know what that is. If you’re not…

Horoscopes: March 20

Horoscopes: March 20

The spring equinox celebrates the sun, reborn in the first sign of the zodiac. In the Greek legend, two gods rode away on a ram to escape thei…

Horoscopes: March 13

Horoscopes: March 13

The sun and Neptune, the planet of trancey imaginings, align in ethereal Pisces. Cue the billowy clouds, the diffused light show and other odd…

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News