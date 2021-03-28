Horoscopes: March 28

The full moon in the sign of the scales reminds us that all things hang in a balance with other things, and every move we make affects the rest of the picture. Our gestures and conversations are creating relationships. Our life’s daily efforts and arrangements represent the level of artistry we care to apply. Honor the Libra moon by applying a lot!

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 28). A tone can be lovely on its own, but it is only a melody when you line it up with other notes, and only harmonious in relation to other tones. This year, you sing out alone, and then become part of a greater symphony. Meeting people takes effort and is always a risk. Your courage in this regard pays off many times over. Gemini and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 11, 4, 44, 39 and 15.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re not trying to outdo anyone, though as you strive to deliver your best, it can’t be helped. Ignore those who will compete with you from the sidelines. Focus only on your own development.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Analysis can only bring you to a point of decision; it cannot decide for you. There’s a point in every situation in which logic will take a back seat to more insistent contenders such as emotion or the master driver of them all, action.