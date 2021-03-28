Horoscopes: March 28

The full moon in the sign of the scales reminds us that all things hang in a balance with other things, and every move we make affects the rest of the picture. Our gestures and conversations are creating relationships. Our life’s daily efforts and arrangements represent the level of artistry we care to apply. Honor the Libra moon by applying a lot!
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 28). A tone can be lovely on its own, but it is only a melody when you line it up with other notes, and only harmonious in relation to other tones. This year, you sing out alone, and then become part of a greater symphony. Meeting people takes effort and is always a risk. Your courage in this regard pays off many times over. Gemini and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 11, 4, 44, 39 and 15.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re not trying to outdo anyone, though as you strive to deliver your best, it can’t be helped. Ignore those who will compete with you from the sidelines. Focus only on your own development.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Analysis can only bring you to a point of decision; it cannot decide for you. There’s a point in every situation in which logic will take a back seat to more insistent contenders such as emotion or the master driver of them all, action.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The subtle and wonderful aspects of a relationship can be felt but not kept. The rush of experience is as ungraspable as the waterfall — possible to touch but impossible to hold.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t need a reason why today because the reason “why not?” is such a heavy hitter. Yet, it’s also so quick and light on its feet that none of the other reasons will be able to knock it down.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll be reminded of how you can change the world right from where you are. The same action with an altered attitude can make all the difference in the outcome and the effect on you and everyone around you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll work harder, not because you’re afraid someone will overtake you but because it feels wonderful to push yourself to the limits of your ability. The resulting perks don’t hurt either.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). All subtlety is lost on the day. So, don’t even bother with dropping hints or gently reeling someone in. You’ll get where you want to be with more direct qualities like moxie, persistence and grit.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Maybe you didn’t count on adding people to your life today, but some moments of connection so naturally roll into more of the same that, before you know it, you’ve made a friend.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your words are soft; their delivery is clear, firm and concise. This is the communication of a power player, which you will embody today with the very effective influence of quiet persistence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The good thing about the sort of vague and contradictory input you’ll receive today is that it frees you to make your own assertions. Being both creative and willing to grapple with contradictions, you’ll excel.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Those who come to you for consolation will receive your compassion, though not your sympathy, as you encourage strength and motivate the next action.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You cannot get back the time and energy you put into things. Today, your eyes scan this scene with keen urgency, looking to land on what’s not only interesting but also worthy of your contemplation.
