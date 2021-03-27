Horoscopes: March 27

The spring festival commemorating the liberation of Israelites from slavery begins at sundown on this eve of the full Libra moon. Justice, art and harmonious relationships are the qualities to swell tomorrow’s lunar tide, but we are still in the realm of the Virgo lunation of logistics and good health. A Pluto alignment lends poignancy to the evening.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 27). Oh, how you are able to sharpen your talent into a highly effective and sought-after tool! The year brings glorious reunions and novel occasions. Relationships are a winding path. You’ll thrill to the turns, especially the moment a stranger becomes an acquaintance, an acquaintance a friend, a friend becomes a love. Leo and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 2, 44, 13 and 9.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). People are born with open mouths and minds. Many adults are better at closing their minds than they are at closing their mouths, but your disarming approach sparks imagination and brings people back to openness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Sure, living in the present is usually optimal — but not always. When the past keeps pulling you into its dream, there’s something for you there. The living you do in the past counts as living, too.