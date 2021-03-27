 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: March 27
Holiday Mathis

The spring festival commemorating the liberation of Israelites from slavery begins at sundown on this eve of the full Libra moon. Justice, art and harmonious relationships are the qualities to swell tomorrow’s lunar tide, but we are still in the realm of the Virgo lunation of logistics and good health. A Pluto alignment lends poignancy to the evening.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 27). Oh, how you are able to sharpen your talent into a highly effective and sought-after tool! The year brings glorious reunions and novel occasions. Relationships are a winding path. You’ll thrill to the turns, especially the moment a stranger becomes an acquaintance, an acquaintance a friend, a friend becomes a love. Leo and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 2, 44, 13 and 9.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). People are born with open mouths and minds. Many adults are better at closing their minds than they are at closing their mouths, but your disarming approach sparks imagination and brings people back to openness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Sure, living in the present is usually optimal — but not always. When the past keeps pulling you into its dream, there’s something for you there. The living you do in the past counts as living, too.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As for the rituals and beliefs you no longer participate in, it’s not because you lost them along the way, rather they got traded in the development of your soul. There’s no part of your story that doesn’t belong there.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What was neutral or off-putting to you in the past has transformed into a cornerstone essential in the manner of a nutritious vegetable, once despised, now delicious.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are those who will try to impress you with their discerning taste, but if this takes a turn toward being hard-to-please, consider that high-class and low-maintenance often go hand-in-hand.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The situation is not your responsibility, and yet whatever you do to improve it will make your life much easier. Despite your modesty and discretion these acts will still manage to reflect beautifully on you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Just because a relationship is a little ambiguous doesn’t mean it’s less than optimal. In fact, the ambiguity leaves room for each person’s imagination to rush wondrously in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The building goes up one brick at a time and so does your success. There is no glamour in it today (each move looks and feels like a weight-lifting repetition), but eventually, you’ll dance in glory.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When you can’t figure out what you want, start with what you don’t want. When you X out the negative space, form emerges. You’re like a sculptor chipping away at anything that is not the masterpiece.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Listening well is a challenge, an art and a discipline. There are plenty who don’t value the skill enough to even try. Your efforts to listen better will give you an edge in a highly competitive situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll be in the dance of a relationship, figuring out when to step forward and when to pull back. Don’t overthink it. All will flow from respecting the space.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There is no reasoning with a dog in a storm going wild with anxiety even while inside the obvious shelter and warmth of home. There are feral instincts in you that cannot be reasoned with either, only comforted.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

