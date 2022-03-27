 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: March 27

Holiday Mathis

A witty and amusing cosmic transit marks the day. The messenger planet moves into the first sign of the zodiac. Aries is a bright and alive station for Mercury, promising mental strength, new ideas, intellectual adventures and love in its sweetest forms, including but not limited to young, dumb love and a variety of crushes.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What makes you want to hug someone, and what makes you want to yell? You’ll become more conscious of your triggers and start to develop plans to avoid unwanted states.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). This is a backward day. What was right is now wrong; the correct way no longer works; the locks have been changed, so new keys must be cut. Embrace change, keep an open mind and enjoy being mystified.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Things are getting too crowded in your personal environment. For each thing you buy, toss out two things. You need space to thrive. Your creativity kicks in just as soon as the clutter gets kicked out.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A missing price tag doesn’t make it free. Similarly, just because the emotional cost of an interaction is unknown doesn’t make it nonexistent. By the end of this week, you’ll have a sense of it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Love is not a fortress. Love’s very nature is permeable. Still, building a fortress around your heart can have benefits. When you are within your own strong boundaries, you may feel safe to give everything you have.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The world is not divided into two teams. Thinking in terms of winners/losers, right/wrong, my way/your way is too reductive to solve today’s problem or seize the current opportunities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In life, challenge is given. In a sense, you’re in a privileged position today because you have the luxury of choosing the sort of challenges that are aimed at getting you to a much-desired place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Material goods, education and relationships are elusive forms of security. A stronger sense of security comes from knowing, understanding and accepting yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Fear is like a wild horse. If you’re going to ride it, you must first become its master. Today you’ll get in touch with your inner rodeo star and you’ll find a way to communicate with the wildness inside you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are determined to solve a problem and you’ll do it quickly, provided it is yours to solve. If things are not working out easily, walk away for a while. Give the problem’s “real owner” a chance to step up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Events unfold similarly to the rhythms of yesterday, but you’ll ride them differently because you know them better. You’re getting into the deeper levels of things.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). One person’s waste of time is another person’s passion. No need to judge the matter; it’s a personal choice. As long as you follow what interests and engages you, your time is well-spent.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 27). You will be gifted with strong feelings to guide you through interesting paths. At times, you will wish you didn’t feel things so vividly, and at other times, you will realize that these energies are the gift of life itself.

Accept emotions without judgment, taking in the information they provide and using it to your highest advantage. Sagittarius and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 30, 22, 14 and 19.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The idea for “Kill Bill Vol. 3” has been in the works since 2015, when Quentin Tarantino stated an intention to wait for the actors to age naturally into the story and characters he had in mind. That time is nigh as the sequel has been announced. The iconic Aries filmmaker was born when both the sun and communication planet were in the fiery, headstrong warrior station. Mars was in Leo, the sign of entertainment, and Neptune, the planet of dreams, was in intense Scorpio.

