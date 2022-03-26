 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: March 26

Holiday Mathis

Mercury and Pluto highlight the importance of unobstructed perspective. Just think about what it’s like to drive with a dirty windshield: even an obstruction as thin as a layer of dust or condensation can be troublesome. To enjoy a sense of safety and confidence, take the time to clear the windshield of your mind.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone has faults and it would be a waste of time to address them all. What’s relevant to the current situation? What can be improved and how? You’ll put your energy into making a good thing better.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The best way to get the attention you need will not be to ask for it directly. That would be like a comedian standing onstage and asking people to laugh. You’ll think in terms of playfulness, entertainment and enticement.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you believed every compliment paid to you, you’d lose both your humility and your edge. You accept encouragement but keep thinking about what you’d like to do better.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The events of the day are neither positive nor negative, but they are actionable and are best handled sooner rather than later. This will bring out the best in you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The best thing is not to give fast answers. In fact, doing so is quite unlucky. Don’t be pressured into acting too quickly. Assert your right to think things through.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Generally, you shouldn’t have to apologize for other people’s behavior, but today a quick “sorry” may be the most diplomatic move. Stay confident, barrel through the rough moments and sail smoothly on.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The opportunities are just waiting to be seized. Someone who doesn’t know you well is worried that you’ll seize what’s good for you and leave the others behind. Give reassurances and proof that you’re a team player.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re confused when people tell you to do your best. What else would you do? Sometimes you’re doing your best at relaxing. It’s certainly a worthy aim of the day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People feel seen by you. You’re especially tuned in to those with a low-key, unassuming style. You get subtlety and acknowledge the importance of things that most would take for granted.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Eventually, tranquility around you will create tranquility inside you. This is why your labors to bring your domestic environment into the loveliest possible orderliness are well worth the effort.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People remember their first time in a place. The chance to show someone around is an opportunity to make a memory. So, what kind of memory do you want to make? You have the power to make a little magic happen here.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You often deserve a better quality of attention than you get. But when people fall short, you won’t take it personally. You’ll spend most of the day tending to others, yet somehow, at day’s end, your own needs are quite fulfilled.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 26). Buoyancy of spirit is your cosmic boon and it’s like the high tide that raises all ships. Your physical energy, relationships and more will be lifted into new realms. You’ll be asked to work hard on a job that’s important to you and you’ll focus yourself well. You’ll be proud of what you invent to delight your loved ones. Leo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 33, 18 and 41.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The child of actors, Keira Knightley had her first agent at age 3 and has been working ever since. The Aries actor was born when Mercury and Venus were also in the high-energy sign of the ram. Her Gemini moon lends the gift of versatility, style and skill in regard to communication. Look for Knightly in “Boston Strangler” as Loretta McLaughlin, the reporter who first connected the serial killings and broke the story.

0
0
0
0
0

