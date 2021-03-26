 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: March 26
Horoscopes: March 26

Holiday Mathis

Calling all brave hearts! The sun and Venus align in the warrior planet to open a season of love. To give or take heart is a gamble. In giving, there’s a risk of loss. And in taking, there’s the risk of not delivering on an expectation. Love may ride for a time on blessed zephyrs, but it would not be love if it didn’t come with an element of danger.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 26). You’ll often apply your warrior’s heart to causes of peace. That which you beautify and harmonize will attract wondrous attention. You’ll receive a remarkable communication. With your great curiosity and the courage to follow it, you’ll land in a place of options aplenty! You’ll reclaim a powerful desire and aim it more effectively than before. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 19, 1, 4, 16 and 22.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Different people inspire you to connect to different parts of your nature. Who has you seeking your better angels? Those are the folks to fill your mind, heart and time with now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don’t worry. You didn’t meet the right person at the wrong time because that’s not even a thing. There’s only meeting people when you do and making it mean something to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Around people who don’t yet know you, your options are wide open. You can be anyone you want or dare to be. And though it’s more work, the same principle actually applies to people who know you well.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). While it’s natural to find conflict off-putting, avoiding it altogether would be harmful. Resign yourself to the idea that difficult discussions are often necessary to reach a satisfying compromise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re drawn to people with a pleasant resting face and an all-around excellent default personality. Usually, you only see those things when the chips are down and so are defenses, but you have a sixth sense about it now.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). To be in a mix where people want what you have is to know the power of leverage. You have had it before and will get it again, once you see and present one of your many gifts in a new light.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You lavish demonstrations of respect, attention and love on those in your circle but sometimes forget that you are part of that circle, too, and arguably the most important part. You put the “you” in “your circle.”

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s true that there are many with less than you have, but it’s not a cause for you to feel guilty. Instead, move your stewardship to a higher level of doing the most good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Even though digital clutter doesn’t really take up much of your living space, it can rent a disproportionate amount of space in your psyche and to deleterious effect. Good email organization will revitalize.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Leave draining environments. You know who influences you in an exciting direction and should settle for no less. You can never have enough positive influences, so keep up the quest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). That thing you wished for again and again was not a childish impulse of the past but a calling inside of a chrysalis. It’s still growing and will take a new form. What can you do to feed the process?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Is it possible to revere someone without a pedestal? To prop your admired one up too far is to set them up for a fall. Stay on equal footing. There is just as much to admire in the parallel view.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

