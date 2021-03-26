Horoscopes: March 26

Calling all brave hearts! The sun and Venus align in the warrior planet to open a season of love. To give or take heart is a gamble. In giving, there’s a risk of loss. And in taking, there’s the risk of not delivering on an expectation. Love may ride for a time on blessed zephyrs, but it would not be love if it didn’t come with an element of danger.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 26). You’ll often apply your warrior’s heart to causes of peace. That which you beautify and harmonize will attract wondrous attention. You’ll receive a remarkable communication. With your great curiosity and the courage to follow it, you’ll land in a place of options aplenty! You’ll reclaim a powerful desire and aim it more effectively than before. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 19, 1, 4, 16 and 22.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Different people inspire you to connect to different parts of your nature. Who has you seeking your better angels? Those are the folks to fill your mind, heart and time with now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don’t worry. You didn’t meet the right person at the wrong time because that’s not even a thing. There’s only meeting people when you do and making it mean something to you.