Horoscopes: March 25

In this age of artificial intelligence, there may come a day in which any task that can be automated will be. On this day of strong feelings, emotional bonds and interactions that reinforce our sense of belonging, we have the most fun with the sort of tasks and mental states that fall squarely into the domain of humanity, and it will never be otherwise.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 25). You’re inventive and will solve a problem that vexes many. In this regard, you’ll carve out a niche for yourself and get a golden ticket to a new realm. It’s not a one-shot opportunity though, so don’t be too quick to make a deal or be exclusive. Family successes make you proud, too. You’ll have plenty to celebrate together! Libra and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 40, 1, 11 and 42.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Just as the light of the sun encourages the flowers to open up, people take your warmth as an invitation to share their stories, experiences and all the beauty inside to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your instincts, like knives, will be sharpened by scraping the hard, flinty surface of an interesting, immobile-seeming problem. This is the kind of invaluable training that can’t be bought.