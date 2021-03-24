Horoscopes: March 24

Most people adopt their friend’s perspective on a conflict, a tendency that causes prejudice and thwarts the potential for the understanding that comes of balanced truth-seeking. Those who resist this tendency today will happily avoid the pitfalls of a badly aspected Uranus whilst thriving in the harmony of a double-trine Leo moon transit.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 24). You will be guided by a spiritual alignment with assurances that hail from deep within you. This support, as ancient and strong as a gigantic redwood tree, will also seem to come from the outside. It’s coming from people with deep roots and entities of might and history, and the karma of an ancestral lineage. Pisces and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 22, 12, 6, 38 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Orphans and strays will be attracted to you because wherever you go, whatever you do, you carry with you a strong sense of grounding. Being around you feels like home.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Clicking around the internet, it’s easy to find 10 people doing the same thing as you. However, you don’t let that in any way discourage you. You can be sure that no one will bring it together in quite the manner as you will.