Horoscopes: March 23

The difficult angle of Mercury to Mars will highlight the importance of unobstructed perspective. Just think about what it’s like to drive with a dirty windshield: Even an obstruction as thin as a layer of dust or condensation can be troublesome. To enjoy a sense of safety and confidence, take the time to clear the windshield of your mind.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 23). You’ve a tingling sense for a fortunate future. You’ll jump on a hot trend and be the early adopter who can wring the dividends and fun out of it due to your excellent timing. The pleasures you savor are made all the sweeter by your talent for attracting the company who really appreciates the fullness of life as you do. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 38, 10, 4, 44 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). This status quo wasn’t imposed on you; it was created by you. Nonetheless, you find yourself wanting something different. You’ll fly in the face of routine and exercise your free will to design anew.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People who don’t know what is expected of them are unlikely to deliver it. You’ve a talent for cluing people in to the implicit rules and an even greater talent for communicating expectations explicitly and early in a process.