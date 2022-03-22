 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: March 22

Holiday Mathis

If a bad choice is available, is there really virtue in not choosing it? Even so, a lot of credit is given to those who keep to the good path, and no one cares what levels of willpower were actually involved in the choice. So why not make things easy on yourself? A Mars and Uranus square is a good time to steer completely clear of temptation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Dangerous situations do not always look like dark alleys or smell like fire. What if you defined “danger” as anything that wasted your time? In that case, a nice person with an offer that isn’t right for you would fit the description.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you’re interested in someone, you want to learn about them as a whole person, not just about the small part of them in a specific role. It only takes one good question to open the door.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Reading is a joy in the moment that also pays off in the future, when you’ll know the time- and money-saving answers that make an experience go smoothly.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Making sense of the unknown is life itself! New ventures come with a fun-sized snack of chaos. You might not like the taste of it, but you’ll love that you got the chance to sample it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re in a thoughtful mood and will move forward in contemplation. Your relationship history will be a topic. Note: You can never fail in relationships because you either build a bond or you learn from what didn’t work.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You may be talking about the weather, but your mind is spinning on much more exciting and enticing topics. Curious, adventurous souls will pick up on the glint in your eye.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Appearances lie. You’re observant and will quickly notice when things just don’t add up. Share your knowledge judiciously. Not everyone can handle the truth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A new relationship is forming, and so is someone’s impression of you. You don’t need to get this right so much as get it honest. Then they’ll love you for you — and that’s a wonderful position to be in.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Choose your teachers carefully because you are likely to take on some of their characteristics. Seek ethical, knowledgeable influences who also happen to be fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll be incentivized to learn and grow, especially in a way that allows you to utilize new technology. It’s as though the rapidly developing world wants to make things easier for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll have many chances to get things right, so you don’t have to know the future in order to feel safe. Don’t waste time pontificating — just try things and see what happens.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). So what if money can’t buy you love? You already have love. Now you want what money can buy. You place a high value on your time and will be compensated accordingly.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 22). You’ll hitch your wagon to a star. Right now, it’s unclear which one. Polaris seems just as appealing as Vega. Keep experimenting. Say yes for the next five weeks. Your celestial calling will get increasingly louder, and by May Day, it’s unmistakable. Summer features exhilarating teamwork. You’ll bring home a trophy. Leo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 33, 28 and 45.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon has a full acting and producing schedule stacked with projects far into the future, including the highly anticipated “Legally Blonde 3” and a role as the famously mischievous fairy Tinker Bell. With her sun and natal Jupiter in fiery Aries, feisty high-energy characters are a trademark. Strong water sign currents in her natal chart indicate keen intuition.

