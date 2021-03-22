Horoscopes: March 22

Many find themselves in the planning phase of projects on this first full day of Venus in Aries. A good way to start is with the end in mind. Starting and finishing strong will be tied for importance. Think about what might make a satisfying button so you can close things on a high note that rings and rings long after the final credits have scrolled.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 22). You’ll exchange what’s more valuable than money and be richly rewarded beyond what can be bought for dollars, though money will also frequently be a part of the bounty. A new group of bright minds figures into your plans. You’ll experience exciting environments as you flesh out interesting causes. Cancer and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 13, 1, 9 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There’s no definitively correct way to run your life, but it does go better when you follow your own code. If you can’t seem to stick to a rule, change it to one you’ll be more likely to keep.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It takes courage to be oneself, especially where a strong authority figure is present. Even a benevolent leader creates an atmosphere of compliance. Give yourself props for each time you are daringly yourself.