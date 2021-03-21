Horoscopes: March 21

As Venus, the queen of culture, breaks into the sign of the warrior, we are reminded that culture is created by people agreeing and disagreeing with one another. It cannot exist without conflict. The culture, like a river, is never static, currents rushing from the highest to lowest point and ascending through mist back to the highest point again.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 21). If you ever doubted it before, this solar return will reinforce the concept: This world is for you. You’ll participate with the reverence, responsibility and pride of ownership. You’ll be the recipient of an honor. The pursuit of a curiosity will blossom into a full-blown mission. New friends educate and entertain. Sagittarius and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 22, 1, 11 and 14.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Just because nobody objects to an idea doesn’t mean it’s a good one. Controversy gives things heat, which makes things happen. You’ll thrive on the energy of diverse opinions and opposing points of view.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A problem has increased your awareness to the point where you see a pattern that others don’t notice. More remarkably, you have the insight to understand what the pattern reveals and apply it to your solution.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It does sound simple: Know what makes success and follow that plan. And yet, there are wild cards to navigate. For instance, the tools, resources and abilities are not yet at your disposal. Go forward in faith. They will be.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). In today’s situation, words — however eloquent, apt or well-delivered they may be — will not suffice. Everyone will be watching what you do for cues to their own behavior.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s like trying to park your car into a tight spot. Getting in doesn’t mean you’re going to get out, and you might irk the owner of the car to your left. Why set yourself up for future difficulties?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People go about their business intent on armoring their vulnerabilities and hiding weaknesses, but that will not stop you from seeing. In fact, your compassionate eye will be drawn to the cover-up.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Alert: What flies in on tiny wings and lands on you with the enchanting lightness of a butterfly will, in fact, be a humongous responsibility. Perhaps it’s worthwhile. Just know that if you agree to it, this will take up a nice hunk of life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The sun came up, but there are people around you who still need someone to turn on the lights. Be that person. You already have your hand on the switch. All you need to do is give it a flick.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are still so many “firsts” to be had that spending a day without executing one almost seems like a waste to you. You’ll peruse a whole host of possibilities before the sun sets.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are not immune to the reaction of others, and were you so, it would be difficult to do such things as make money or contribute to mutually pleasing experiences. That said, only a few opinions really matter today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You enjoy those relationships that are always evolving, never static. This could technically describe all of them, though some move faster than others, as you’ll witness today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). While there’s nothing you can do to ensure tomorrow goes to plan, keeping track of what did and didn’t work in the past gives you greater control over the impactful elements.
