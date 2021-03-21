Horoscopes: March 21

CANCER (June 22-July 22). In today’s situation, words — however eloquent, apt or well-delivered they may be — will not suffice. Everyone will be watching what you do for cues to their own behavior.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s like trying to park your car into a tight spot. Getting in doesn’t mean you’re going to get out, and you might irk the owner of the car to your left. Why set yourself up for future difficulties?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People go about their business intent on armoring their vulnerabilities and hiding weaknesses, but that will not stop you from seeing. In fact, your compassionate eye will be drawn to the cover-up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Alert: What flies in on tiny wings and lands on you with the enchanting lightness of a butterfly will, in fact, be a humongous responsibility. Perhaps it’s worthwhile. Just know that if you agree to it, this will take up a nice hunk of life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The sun came up, but there are people around you who still need someone to turn on the lights. Be that person. You already have your hand on the switch. All you need to do is give it a flick.