 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: March 21

Holiday Mathis

In the age of pocket distraction generators, being a first-class observer takes a great deal more intention and self-discipline than it ever has before. The conjunction of Mercury and Jupiter in astute Pisces offers a promise. Those who fight distraction and make intentional efforts to take deep notice of their surroundings will be richly rewarded.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is true that relationships can cause you to feel uncertain, but that doesn’t mean that they are less appealing. Perhaps it is your uncertainty that keeps you intrigued.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are paying attention and will catch what others miss. At some point, the details you pick up on could become overwhelming. When that happens, take a break, step back and let things blur into a bigger picture.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When you’re not sure you can have something, does that make you want it more? Well, you’re not the only one. Use this principle to create demand for your goods and services.

People are also reading…

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Preparation is the biggest contributing factor to your success. Think things through. Plot next moves. Doing this with a friend will be especially fun; you’re brilliant with an audience.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you didn’t know any better, you might think it was cosmic exam week. A lesson from your personal history comes up as if cued by a great teacher in the sky. What you learned back there will apply to a current conundrum.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your life’s many facets are all connected. As good as you are at compartmentalization, changes in one area still ripple out. In today’s case, the affect will be favorable indeed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Remember when the thing you almost didn’t do ended up opening a world to you? That’s why you should say yes today. You’ll agree; you’ll learn; and then you’ll win.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Every endeavor has an arc. Watch out for the point of diminishing returns. When you see this milestone, you’ll recognize it and try not to go past it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You know what you’re good at and you’ll put it on repeat. This is how you’ll set yourself apart from the crowd. Keep up this trend because you’re becoming remarkable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). This day features some of your favorite things ... also some of your most dreaded. To increase your luck, try to think something good about each phase before you enter it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Passion fuels action. You have a goal, but what can you do to turn up the intensity of feeling around it? With high motivation, the probability of reaching your aim will be greatly increased.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The naysayers and pessimists serve an important role. Discuss your ideas with someone who fits into this category. Doing so will allow you to solve a problem before it occurs.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 21). You’ll be as attractive as you are playful. You’ll use what you’ve learned. You’ll leverage your experiences and relationships to create a future filled with more of the things you want out of life. You’ll devote yourself to improving fitness levels and you’ll grow strong from the inside out, enhancing your self-image. Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 40, 21, 7 and 16.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Matthew Broderick is heard narrating the upcoming documentary “The Gettysburg Address,” the complete story about one of the most formative speeches in American history. As an artist, Broderick embodies the flexibility of Mercury and Mars in Pisces. One never quite knows where his talents will pop up — a musical, cartoon, comedy or tear-jerking drama. Aries sun and Venus inspire a fresh approach to every genre.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: March 15

Horoscopes: March 15

This Leo moon continues yesterday’s arrogant, antagonizing swagger. There’s always a line between playful teasing and intentional harm. With a…

Horoscopes: March 14

Horoscopes: March 14

The cat moon is a sibling antagonist along today’s lunar path, beginning with a swipe at Mars before upsetting Venus and then going way too fa…

Horoscopes: March 17

Horoscopes: March 17

Saint Patrick of Ireland was kidnapped, enslaved and starved before finally being reunited with his family and ultimately leading his people t…

Horoscopes: March 19

Horoscopes: March 19

We’re processing the strange happenings of the week. For many, boundaries were flirted with, poked, pushed and crossed. The day after the full…

Horoscopes: March 16

Horoscopes: March 16

No one likes a nag. It’s a day to avoid grating tones, especially when talking to yourself. Go where people are cheerful and the action is var…

Horoscopes: March 18

Horoscopes: March 18

The final full moon of the season is an omen for a better future. To imagine the future you want, it helps to know what that is. If you’re not…

Horoscopes: March 20

Horoscopes: March 20

The spring equinox celebrates the sun, reborn in the first sign of the zodiac. In the Greek legend, two gods rode away on a ram to escape thei…

Horoscopes: March 13

Horoscopes: March 13

The sun and Neptune, the planet of trancey imaginings, align in ethereal Pisces. Cue the billowy clouds, the diffused light show and other odd…

Horoscopes: March 11

Horoscopes: March 11

In the early days of the word “sarcasm,” the term referred to a bitter, harsh mockery. In its modern usage, sarcasm is softened by a touch of …

Horoscopes: March 12

Horoscopes: March 12

Love, art, exploration and many other endeavors can seem, on their face, to be pointless. There is no logical purpose for embarking, only a ma…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Could hydrogen planes slow climate change?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News