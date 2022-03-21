Horoscopes: March 21

In the age of pocket distraction generators, being a first-class observer takes a great deal more intention and self-discipline than it ever has before. The conjunction of Mercury and Jupiter in astute Pisces offers a promise. Those who fight distraction and make intentional efforts to take deep notice of their surroundings will be richly rewarded.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is true that relationships can cause you to feel uncertain, but that doesn’t mean that they are less appealing. Perhaps it is your uncertainty that keeps you intrigued.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are paying attention and will catch what others miss. At some point, the details you pick up on could become overwhelming. When that happens, take a break, step back and let things blur into a bigger picture.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When you’re not sure you can have something, does that make you want it more? Well, you’re not the only one. Use this principle to create demand for your goods and services.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Preparation is the biggest contributing factor to your success. Think things through. Plot next moves. Doing this with a friend will be especially fun; you’re brilliant with an audience.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you didn’t know any better, you might think it was cosmic exam week. A lesson from your personal history comes up as if cued by a great teacher in the sky. What you learned back there will apply to a current conundrum.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your life’s many facets are all connected. As good as you are at compartmentalization, changes in one area still ripple out. In today’s case, the affect will be favorable indeed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Remember when the thing you almost didn’t do ended up opening a world to you? That’s why you should say yes today. You’ll agree; you’ll learn; and then you’ll win.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Every endeavor has an arc. Watch out for the point of diminishing returns. When you see this milestone, you’ll recognize it and try not to go past it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You know what you’re good at and you’ll put it on repeat. This is how you’ll set yourself apart from the crowd. Keep up this trend because you’re becoming remarkable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). This day features some of your favorite things ... also some of your most dreaded. To increase your luck, try to think something good about each phase before you enter it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Passion fuels action. You have a goal, but what can you do to turn up the intensity of feeling around it? With high motivation, the probability of reaching your aim will be greatly increased.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The naysayers and pessimists serve an important role. Discuss your ideas with someone who fits into this category. Doing so will allow you to solve a problem before it occurs.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 21). You’ll be as attractive as you are playful. You’ll use what you’ve learned. You’ll leverage your experiences and relationships to create a future filled with more of the things you want out of life. You’ll devote yourself to improving fitness levels and you’ll grow strong from the inside out, enhancing your self-image. Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 40, 21, 7 and 16.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Matthew Broderick is heard narrating the upcoming documentary “The Gettysburg Address,” the complete story about one of the most formative speeches in American history. As an artist, Broderick embodies the flexibility of Mercury and Mars in Pisces. One never quite knows where his talents will pop up — a musical, cartoon, comedy or tear-jerking drama. Aries sun and Venus inspire a fresh approach to every genre.

