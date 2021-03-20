Horoscopes: March 20

The sun glides boldly into Aries with the swagger of a rock star wailing the opening note that begins the astrological concert. This is the transit of birth, new starts and the fresh fortune that goes with it. Beginner’s luck springs from this paradox: When you have nothing, you have nothing to lose. ‘Tis the season of enterprise, risk and hope.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 20). Despite the times, your social swirl still manages to heat, fortify and fascinate you. Then, what a thrill when your work receives an acknowledgment from those you admire. But the best part is when you realize that you’ve evolved to a place where the quest is actually the prize. Creativity and purpose rule the show. Cancer and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 12, 40, 4 and 13.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Even as you long for things to be different, recognize the preciousness of this time. Long stretches of sameness are a necessary backdrop to change. The movement and the stillness are equally lovely.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re focused on what you (SET ITAL)get(END ITAL) to do instead of what you (SET ITAL)have(END ITAL) to do. Of course, they are the same action items, but that one-word change makes all the difference.