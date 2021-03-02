Horoscopes: March 2

Never is a split moon day more fun than on the lunar cusp of Libra and Scorpio. In a romantic context, it signals the journey between the “friend zone” and the “tunnel of love.” Beyond relationships, the omen can pertain to other pursuits, such as the moment a job becomes a career or an interest becomes an obsession.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 2). With stars in your eyes, you will dive into a new venture. Moving forward will be a glide for the first three months. Absorb all you can and apply it as you go. You probably won’t feel completely ready to take on the greater responsibilities coming your way in June, but agree anyway. Destiny favors you. Aries and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 20, 1, 44 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you establish a boundary, you expect it to be tested, but certainly not every time. If you have to keep asserting yourself, consider that it might be easier to leave and try again elsewhere.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Any effort to acquire or cling to things will be tempered by this wisdom: All is temporary. Accepting the fleeting nature of ownership is to make room for happiness with the things, people and time you have.