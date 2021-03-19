Horoscopes: March 19

On the last day of psychic Pisces sun, try and read the mind of someone you know well, and then check the answers. Try to read the mind of someone you don’t know at all. Imagine where your next text will come from. Guess what the next 12 months hold. Write it down and seal it in an envelope you won’t open until the spring equinox 2022.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 19). A guiding realization: Other people’s definition of success is great for them but would be a hollow win for you. You have your own version and will embody it. You commit to what’s important, and life shifts to support those priorities. You’ll have excellent luck attracting the right resources and relationships. Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 30, 22, 27 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A person with a good attitude sees a mixed-bag opportunity and thinks of making the most of it. But you don’t have a good attitude. Your attitude is stellar. You absolutely know you’ll crush the coal into a diamond.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Looking past people’s limitations, searching for their beauty, seeing it, pointing it out... these are some of the ways you make others happy. So much of that happiness will splash back onto you.