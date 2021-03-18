Horoscopes: March 18

As the moon moves from Taurus to Gemini, people buy and sell; groups gel; and the power shifts, seeking a settling place. What is the magnet drawing people together, and how strong is it? What is the force pulling them in different directions? Influence goes to the ones who stay aware of and seek answers to these questions.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 18). There’s the option of sticking with what’s expected of you, but you get better results when you forget about the “mature” move and fall into carefree moments, finding and making fun, letting go. You’ll take something you’re good at and raise it to such an exceptional level that an elite world will open to you. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 11, 5, 20, 14 and 28.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Not only will you see what others overlook but you’ll also turn these details and aspects around in your mind until you start to see how they might fit together in a more useful, interesting or lucrative way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You use your time well and your energy efficiently. As others observe how you focus yourself, they will decide straight away that you are not someone to trifle with. They’ll approach in a way that won’t waste your time.