Horoscopes: March 18

As the moon moves from Taurus to Gemini, people buy and sell; groups gel; and the power shifts, seeking a settling place. What is the magnet drawing people together, and how strong is it? What is the force pulling them in different directions? Influence goes to the ones who stay aware of and seek answers to these questions.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 18). There’s the option of sticking with what’s expected of you, but you get better results when you forget about the “mature” move and fall into carefree moments, finding and making fun, letting go. You’ll take something you’re good at and raise it to such an exceptional level that an elite world will open to you. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 11, 5, 20, 14 and 28.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Not only will you see what others overlook but you’ll also turn these details and aspects around in your mind until you start to see how they might fit together in a more useful, interesting or lucrative way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You use your time well and your energy efficiently. As others observe how you focus yourself, they will decide straight away that you are not someone to trifle with. They’ll approach in a way that won’t waste your time.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). By using your time, energy and vitality very well, you let others know that you’re in control of your life. They will not try to derail you or distract you, because they see the futility in that.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Emotional and physical bruises work in the same way: They’re tender until healed. You avoid touching them until one day, you realize that there are no painful sensations associated with the area. Today brings such a realization.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your heart is open for business, and you’re in for lively exchanges until closing time brings the welcome lull. In solitude, you can rest, process and ready your heart for another round.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There is a thing you want because you’d like to see their faces when you get it. But if no one else could know, would you still want it? That’s the litmus test that will reveal your true heart’s desire.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You need humor. It’s not an option; it’s a requirement. Laughter releases the tension, elevates your point of view, lifts your mood and aligns you with the people who get you on a soul level.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Remember how noisy places allowed for a raucous time without the pressure of conversation? With your longing for such environments peaking, you’ll still seize the opportunity to work on developing communication skills.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If all the options that used to be readily available were on offer now, you wouldn’t see the golden opportunity of this day: to seize what is within your control. Don’t wait for the change. The change is you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A new relationship will have you seeing an old relationship differently. Certain history will take on altered significance, meaning and scale as though you’re looking at it through someone else’s prescription glasses.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The excitement comes with a realization that you don’t have to stay stuck — you can let go of something and, suddenly, there’s wiggle room. Let go of something else and you can practically walk right out of that jam.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Most of the opportunities blend into the background with the stylish camouflage of people wearing suits made out of the wallpaper they are standing in front of. If you scan the scene, you’ll miss it. You have to really look.
