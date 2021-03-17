Horoscopes: March 17

Saint Patrick of Ireland was kidnapped, enslaved and starved before finally being reunited with his family and ultimately helping thousands of Irish people survive horrific circumstances. The role of luck is debatable here, and perhaps as we celebrate the luck of the Irish, we can also celebrate the tendency of fortune to eventually favor perseverance. TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 17). You may not believe you have mystical power, but that won’t stop unexplained and wondrous events from happening to you. A secret wish will be answered. You’ll find a sort of treasure when you follow through on an uncanny feeling for where to “dig.” And you’ll be credited for making all the difference for someone. Libra and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 22, 14, 4 and 17. ARIES (March 21-April 19). There’s no ideal condition for bringing out the best in a human. What works for one person is useless for another. Whatever condition makes you want to be where you are — that’s the right one for you today. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Whatever you do, get warmed up for it. When you’re warm, you’re supported internally. You can trust yourself. Just as cold muscles are prone to injury, cold states of being are prone to mistakes. GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re that risk-taker who is beloved because you’re not afraid to be yourself. If they laugh, even better. You welcome levity whether you come by it accidentally or on purpose. All will be raised by you. CANCER (June 22-July 22). Maybe you’re not sure what you have to say, but you can be sure that you have something to say. Think and write about it. Talk it over. Others will benefit from hearing your unique take. LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It makes you feel cool when you give recommendations that others turn out to love or spread awareness about a piece of culture that opens minds and brightens worlds. Guess what? You ARE cool. Share your good taste today. VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You never know how loved ones are going to respond to your work. They might be jealous that the work got your attention and not them. Or they might be over the moon. Go forward, seeking neither permission nor blessing. LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Even the hard-boiled pragmatist you know will soften and bend to your whimsical charms because, bottom line, you’re fun. Life is more interesting when you’re giving that carefree part of yourself. SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It doesn’t matter that some come by certain proficiencies easier than others. For the current task, what’s required is a willingness to break down the learning to the right-sized chunk and then practice until you know it well. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Fight your two biggest enemies: fear and distraction. You might also consider that distraction is fear in disguise. It’s an excuse that fear uses to keep you from dedicating yourself to what you really want. CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When the environment is habit-forming, the person doesn’t have to be. Take pressure off yourself by being in the location that will do the heavy lifting for you because it’s structured and organized around a particular task. AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As humans, we have a limited understanding of our own motives. What you do know is that, at the very least, you’re trying to create unity, not discord. With this as your lodestar and the willingness to check yourself, move forward. PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Solid organization helps you deal with the unexpected. And more importantly, it allows you to be confident and relaxed whether things are going to plan or not.