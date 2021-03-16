Horoscopes: March 16

The countdown to the spring equinox is a mighty fine time to check-in with the aims that the Pisces solar journey can still help with. The closing days of this intuitive passage are a soul-refining moment. What have you learned lately, especially in the emotional realm, that you haven’t been able to apply? Seek real-world experience.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 16). The year features a work advancement, but it’s relationships that grow you the most. You’ll meet people who help you elevate your body, mind and spirit. You will not be able to work on one aspect without improving the others. A quest begins in the summer and will last two years, culminating in bodywork and insights. Gemini and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 13, 5, 33, 28 and 10.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll get what you want and need because you’re willing to let go of certain positions and ideas about yourself. For instance, you’re more than willing to sacrifice vanity and pride at the feet of a larger purpose.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you are very hard on yourself, then you might rise to superior standards or you might quit out of exhaustion. Self-directed harshness eats energy. Play the middle ground with gentle encouragement toward improvement.