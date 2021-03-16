 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: March 16
Holiday Mathis

The countdown to the spring equinox is a mighty fine time to check-in with the aims that the Pisces solar journey can still help with. The closing days of this intuitive passage are a soul-refining moment. What have you learned lately, especially in the emotional realm, that you haven’t been able to apply? Seek real-world experience.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 16). The year features a work advancement, but it’s relationships that grow you the most. You’ll meet people who help you elevate your body, mind and spirit. You will not be able to work on one aspect without improving the others. A quest begins in the summer and will last two years, culminating in bodywork and insights. Gemini and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 13, 5, 33, 28 and 10.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll get what you want and need because you’re willing to let go of certain positions and ideas about yourself. For instance, you’re more than willing to sacrifice vanity and pride at the feet of a larger purpose.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you are very hard on yourself, then you might rise to superior standards or you might quit out of exhaustion. Self-directed harshness eats energy. Play the middle ground with gentle encouragement toward improvement.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Add your flavor to the conversation without worrying if others will relate. You bring a multidimensionality that will extend beyond its context into other days, days in which new understandings will be reached. This is just the start.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The simplest answer is not always the best answer. In fact, today it’s a one-size-fits-none result. You’re safe to assume the problem is custom-made and to seek a bespoke solution.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The weakness is a strength, though it’s not activated until someone applies it to a worthy purpose. You’ve a gift for seeing the potential of qualities (in yourself or others) and putting them to good use.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve been listening, and you really understand the needs of others. Your calm support will be impactful. You will reassure and speak for those who haven’t quite found the right words yet.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are certain actions you take that you do recognize for the rituals they are. Their devotional qualities are hidden to you, though today you’ll be made quite aware of the quirkier things you’ve made sacred.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don’t have to respond to every notification, phone call or question. You are the gate, the gatekeeper and all that’s behind the gate, too. Take the first two responsibilities seriously and your domain remains your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). No need to reward or punish yourself. The reward is intrinsic in an action or it’s not. And if you didn’t make the right move, that’s the punishment. Your job is to keep moving in acceptance that you’re learning as you go.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Should you settle for a thing that’s working pretty well or go for what you really want? It’s not an “either/or” situation right now. You can do both. Enjoy your place while you visualize, plan and invest in your leap to the next level.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You might not be aware of how valuable your opinions are to other people. When you phrase your support well, it will stick with others in a positive way and even be a guiding light.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Well-being is for the well-rested and well-hydrated. Also, it helps to believe that it’s all going down just as it needs to, so dial up the volume on your senses and breathe it all in.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

