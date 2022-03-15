Horoscopes: March 15

This Leo moon continues yesterday’s arrogant, antagonizing swagger. There’s always a line between playful teasing and intentional harm. With a swipe at Saturn, this moon dances right up to that line, asking us to clarify our boundaries. This is an opportunity to learn what matters to us and to build our behavior accordingly.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Changes in your environment trigger unexpected responses. It’s nice to be surprised. This twist could be just the spice that makes a relationship suddenly more interesting.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Stars smile on you as you approach an ordinary interest with extraordinary passion. Be reasonable with your expectations. No one requires you to be an expert right out of the gate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have a reputation for recognizing and nurturing talent. People follow you down the unfamiliar path because they believe you’ll lead them to a safe place.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re doing your best to pull off a beautiful presentation. Someone is trying to rush you along, but you need time to get the details right. Make a case for the pacing that feels right to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When people want something but aren’t saying what it is, you can feel as though the unspoken has an actual weight. You’re charming and will be able to tease out the information.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You won’t back down or give in. Others aren’t aware of this, so they will try to persuade you with logical arguments, emotional appeals and other means. You will be impressed at how hard they try.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). As much as you would like to think you’re an emotionally independent person, your mood has influence, and you are also susceptible to catching vibes. It’s crucial to surround yourself with positive people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It doesn’t matter what comes your way today. You’ve seen it before, or at least something similar, so you won’t flinch. You know this is for the best and highest good, so you’ll handle it as a winner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have the right to change your mind. Don’t be afraid to do so repeatedly until you feel comfortable with your choice. Seek input from those who have been where you’re at.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Like a spoonful of medicine, you’ve gone through something recently that was as unpleasant as it was good for you. The good news is that it worked, and you are on your way to healing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Others around you will be nervous. Because of your strong sense of empathy, you’ll feel it, too. You’ll want to alleviate the feeling, but the best approach is to simply experience it for what it has to teach you and then let it go.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Obstacles in your path may seem immovable, but that’s only because someone is bluffing. Call the bluff. You’ll find the “immovable” can be cleared without too much fuss.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 15). The riches of your soul sparkle as you employ your super-talent for empathy. You somehow relate to people whose lives are unlike yours, which leads you to a deeper understanding of the world and of yourself. You’ll finally get something you’ve wanted for years. You don’t have to be afraid of power. You can handle this. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 33, 2, 9 and 17.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Look for Eva Longoria in the groundbreaking film collaboration “Women’s Stories,” featuring stories directed by a diverse and international group of women filmmakers. Longoria has natal sun and Jupiter in artistic Pisces, while her moon and Venus are in feisty Aries. Aquarius influences are also strong cosmic currents in this well-known philanthropist’s natal chart.

