Horoscopes: March 14

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You know what it feels like to be contractually obligated, and you know what it feels like to be in love. A relationship from one category surprisingly feels more like it belongs to the other.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Relationships get better when you slow them down a bit. Some strategies to consider: talking less, listening more, being slightly less available, making fewer, but more interesting, plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The fear you avoid worsens. Confront it, and it will be scary at first, and then gradually get a little better each time until you genuinely can’t relate to the “you” who was afraid of the thing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are few indications of character that are more defining than how a person responds to loss. As you learn about people, pay special attention to this aspect of their story.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A group is going to help you with what you wish to accomplish. It will be up to you to seek these connections, to participate in different gatherings, to find the right fit or to cherry-pick your team from different places.