Horoscopes: March 14
Horoscopes: March 14

Holiday Mathis

Can you feel the intentions of last week’s new moon manifesting? Tomorrow brings the Mercury change that will have you witnessing your progress in a different way. If you were to, very scientifically, log recent happenings by writing them down, taking pictures, etc., you will have an accurate (and repeatable) record of your success climb.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 14). You move inside a setting too familiar for you to see as glamourous, but others will. Entranced with how you work, they’ll want to join your scene. The making of adjustments and accommodations will be educational and emotionally fortifying. Financial moves are your summer forte — fortune will favor your boldness. Libra and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 10, 44, 3 and 15.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Power depends on alignment. Misaligned values provide a friction-filled experience. But when belief, word and deed coincide beautifully, all rolls smoothly forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When opportunity knocked confidently at your door, you answered. Opportunity’s current signal won’t be so easily detected; it’s the flicker of feeling across someone’s face, a clip of passing dialogue. It’s as subtle as a pulse.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Accept and enjoy what you’ve made of things. Don’t let yourself obsess over what could have been different. That would only disempower you. It’s a tricky way of sabotaging the present. All good comes from loving what is.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You know what it feels like to be contractually obligated, and you know what it feels like to be in love. A relationship from one category surprisingly feels more like it belongs to the other.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Relationships get better when you slow them down a bit. Some strategies to consider: talking less, listening more, being slightly less available, making fewer, but more interesting, plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The fear you avoid worsens. Confront it, and it will be scary at first, and then gradually get a little better each time until you genuinely can’t relate to the “you” who was afraid of the thing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are few indications of character that are more defining than how a person responds to loss. As you learn about people, pay special attention to this aspect of their story.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A group is going to help you with what you wish to accomplish. It will be up to you to seek these connections, to participate in different gatherings, to find the right fit or to cherry-pick your team from different places.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have the opportunity to redefine yourself. One small habit opens the gate. Amazing things will be accomplished with mundane but decisive acts that have been systemized to the point of being automatic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Getting the right amount of sleep will make a huge difference in how the plot of your life develops this week. You can set yourself up for it with today’s thoughtful acts of self-care and planning.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). While others turn the conversation back to themselves, you’ll be the first to say, “Tell me more,” thereby opening the door to deeper and more intricate knowledge. No wonder you’re so smart.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To be warmed by a drink, by the sun, by the knowledge that you are loved. Just one of those temperature changes would be luxurious, but all three in a single radiant moment is to feel you are missing nothing.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

