Horoscopes: March 13

How much emotional resonance do you experience on a daily basis and with whom? Can you extend your care to people who are very different from you? These are the challenges wrapped into the next moon cycle which begins with today’s new moon in Pisces, the sign of augmented (and even uncanny) powers of empathy.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 13). You are constantly promoting the happiness and success of others this year, an endeavor that splashes back on you in waves of abundance. You’ll learn a territory inside and out, becoming confident, quick and sure. The hesitation of others will be an opportunity for you and you’ll make money acting fast, and then repeat the success. Leo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 4, 44, 10 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are rewarded for fulfilling the expectations of others, whereas serving yourself comes with very little fanfare. This is why you sometimes put yourself last, but should instead incentivize for prioritizing yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Something you just found out about will keep showing up in multiple places. It’s as if the universe is saying, “Hey, this is for you.” Even so, ask to try before you buy or go in for a sample size.