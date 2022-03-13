 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: March 13

Holiday Mathis

The sun and Neptune, the planet of trancey imaginings, align in ethereal Pisces. Cue the billowy clouds, the diffused light show and other odd ambiance to touch the dreamscape with theatrical absurdity. The Leo moon will chime in to carry the theme through the early week. Experiment boldly. Be your own dream weaver.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though your past has a lot to do with your present, it doesn’t have to impact your future. There are many reasons to interrupt a pattern. You’ve outgrown it; it doesn’t feel right; it’s boring... The list goes on.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You try to keep your friends out of mischief, though it’s not always possible or wise. In protecting or covering for a friend, you’ll walk the line between loyalty and codependency.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Think about what you really want because when you’re not sure, you’ll send out a mixed signal. That’s like casting a fishing line out with pizza for bait. What you’ll reel in with that is anyone’s guess.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). “May you live in interesting times and attract the attention of important people.” This traditional wish sounds like a blessing but is actually a curse. Go carefully into potentially ego-inflating situations.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Just when you think you have it all figured out, experience will bring you something baffling and new. You won’t mind today’s pickle, especially since you’re in it with an interesting someone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You make friends easily, yet good friendships are still hard to come by. You’re about to encounter that magical blend of mutual interest, logistical convenience and the indescribable X-factor.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Someone has borrowed part of you, and it is now time to call it back. This will be an internal process. You’ll focus on the task at hand and realize that it will require the wholeness of your energy. From there, boundaries are easy to set.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can’t become mighty, clever or confident without fortifying your weaknesses. And you don’t know what your weaknesses are until you make mistakes. This is why it’s better to take on the harder challenges.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are times when the detours are sweeter than the main path. This is not one of those times. Steer clear of distractions, especially games, shopping and expensive enticements.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Hopefully you don’t mind being copied; people want to be like you today. You seem like you know what you’re doing, and you make the activity look cool. You’ll gain admirers as well as followers.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your voice is clear, and your presence is strong. Anyone new to the scene will assume you have authority. Ask for what you want. You’ll either get it immediately or you’ll find out how to get it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It may be an inconvenient time for certain aspects of a relationship, but you’ll make room for everything that needs to happen because love is worth it.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 13). reativity is one of your love languages. You’ll be inventive and make things for people. These contributions mean so much more than anything that can be bought at a store. Often the thing you make is not a physical item, rather it’s an exchange or an experience, every bit as alive as something you can hold. Leo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 13, 16, 27 and 1.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: William H. Macy has acted in well over 100 movies and television shows, won countless awards for stage and screen and directed several episodes of “Shameless” as well as his own movies. Macy is a Pisces with communication planet Mercury also in the Pisces realm of sensitive artists. Moon in Capricorn indicates a stellar business sense.

