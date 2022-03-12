 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: March 12

Holiday Mathis

Love, art, exploration and many other endeavors can seem, on their face, to be pointless. There is no logical purpose for embarking, only a magnetic pull where the logic should be. Maybe you only do the thing because you can’t not do it. But with Mercury in intuitive Pisces now, that should be all the reason you really need.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Uninspiring work makes you lethargic. Perhaps it has to be done, but does it have to be done by you? Once you get into an interesting project, it will be like you’re plugged into a power plant.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don’t learn or grow much from goals that are too easily attained. Strive for the hard aims now. Likewise, make it a little more difficult for others to win prizes from you. You’ll be doing them a favor.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People everywhere are engaged in their own internal battles. Sometimes these conflicts go undetected to even their nearest and dearest. Whether you are on the giving or receiving side of help, things are improving.

People are also reading…

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Around people who may be envious of your success, you’ll be tempted to play it low-key. It’s better to say nothing at all than to downplay or speak ill of your good fortune.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s an ace up your sleeve and you’re about to play it. Once you do, the game is yours. Apply your winnings to improving your favorite thing. It will be a thrill to watch something go from good to fabulous.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A relationship has been weathering some tension, but the reconciliation is coming. You’ll each say what you need to say and hear what you need to hear.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can say what you need to say, and the other person won’t be the least bit defensive. Accept all invitations for joint ventures, especially work-related ones. Your dreams are celestially tied to people who support them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There will be evidence that, contrary to popular belief, life may really be fair after all. Justice comes in many forms, including poetic or delayed. Things turn out the best way possible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You do not have to be a painter or poet to be creative in your work. Even straightforward tasks like filing or cleaning will be turned into creative endeavors because you approach with style.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your ability to lead yourself will depend largely on your environment. Arrange your environment so it’s easy to do the things you tell yourself to do and/or very hard to do the unwanted behavior.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Happiness and simplicity will be linked up. The minute you feel things involving too many elements or getting too complicated, busy, messy, fast or expensive... stop and start over.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). One solution doesn’t work for everyone. Also, one solution doesn’t work for anyone all the time. This is why when something is working, you celebrate it.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 12). Success is not an award, a number on a chart or an amount in the bank. Success is a feeling, and one you’ll cultivate and recreate many times over. You’ll revel in certain aspects of your work and tend to details that elevate you to excellence. A study will thrill you and you’ll travel to pursue deeper knowledge. Capricorn and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 4, 49, 1 and 15.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: One might say that Liza Minnelli was born into her life’s work. As the daughter of actress Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli, the iconic Academy Award winner is like so many Pisces — an old soul who was savvy about the professional world at a young age. Minnelli wields the high electrical energy charge of Mercury and Venus in powerhouse Aries.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: March 5

Horoscopes: March 5

Struggle and frustration seem like common states that are part and parcel of being alive, when in fact they are entirely optional. These state…

Horoscopes: March 6

Horoscopes: March 6

The need to feel powerful is universal. Mars and Venus move into the sign of Aquarius, highlighting different paths to power. One involves tak…

Horoscopes: March 7

Horoscopes: March 7

Yesterday, Venus and Mars switched signs to connect in Aquarius, followed by a lunar shift. The omen sets the stage for novel interests and th…

Horoscopes: March 9

Horoscopes: March 9

To be grateful for circumstances you do not prefer may seem as nonsensical as tipping well for bad service, yet there is an advantage to findi…

Horoscopes: March 8

Horoscopes: March 8

The moon strikes a harmonious trine three times today, with Pluto, Mars and, finally, Venus. Our quest to put something lovely in the world wi…

Horoscopes: March 10

Horoscopes: March 10

Our ancestors had limited options for entertainment, whereas our options are endless, so each choice we make is more significant. Entertainmen…

Horoscopes: March 11

Horoscopes: March 11

In the early days of the word “sarcasm,” the term referred to a bitter, harsh mockery. In its modern usage, sarcasm is softened by a touch of …

Horoscopes: March 4

Horoscopes: March 4

As we strive for security, we think a lot. Our minds race to predict what will happen next so we can respond with the right choices. But what …

Horoscopes: March 3

Horoscopes: March 3

Mars, Pluto and Venus are a powerful trio aligning in Capricorn to focus on creating systems that get results. The conjunctions land in the fi…

Horoscopes: Feb. 20

Horoscopes: Feb. 20

Look around. Unless you’re standing in the woods right now, almost everything you see would have been unimaginable just a few centuries ago. U…

Watch Now: Related Video

Four calcium-rich foods for those who don't like dairy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News