Horoscopes: March 12

Love, art, exploration and many other endeavors can seem, on their face, to be pointless. There is no logical purpose for embarking, only a magnetic pull where the logic should be. Maybe you only do the thing because you can’t not do it. But with Mercury in intuitive Pisces now, that should be all the reason you really need.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Uninspiring work makes you lethargic. Perhaps it has to be done, but does it have to be done by you? Once you get into an interesting project, it will be like you’re plugged into a power plant.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don’t learn or grow much from goals that are too easily attained. Strive for the hard aims now. Likewise, make it a little more difficult for others to win prizes from you. You’ll be doing them a favor.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People everywhere are engaged in their own internal battles. Sometimes these conflicts go undetected to even their nearest and dearest. Whether you are on the giving or receiving side of help, things are improving.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Around people who may be envious of your success, you’ll be tempted to play it low-key. It’s better to say nothing at all than to downplay or speak ill of your good fortune.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s an ace up your sleeve and you’re about to play it. Once you do, the game is yours. Apply your winnings to improving your favorite thing. It will be a thrill to watch something go from good to fabulous.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A relationship has been weathering some tension, but the reconciliation is coming. You’ll each say what you need to say and hear what you need to hear.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can say what you need to say, and the other person won’t be the least bit defensive. Accept all invitations for joint ventures, especially work-related ones. Your dreams are celestially tied to people who support them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There will be evidence that, contrary to popular belief, life may really be fair after all. Justice comes in many forms, including poetic or delayed. Things turn out the best way possible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You do not have to be a painter or poet to be creative in your work. Even straightforward tasks like filing or cleaning will be turned into creative endeavors because you approach with style.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your ability to lead yourself will depend largely on your environment. Arrange your environment so it’s easy to do the things you tell yourself to do and/or very hard to do the unwanted behavior.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Happiness and simplicity will be linked up. The minute you feel things involving too many elements or getting too complicated, busy, messy, fast or expensive... stop and start over.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). One solution doesn’t work for everyone. Also, one solution doesn’t work for anyone all the time. This is why when something is working, you celebrate it.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 12). Success is not an award, a number on a chart or an amount in the bank. Success is a feeling, and one you’ll cultivate and recreate many times over. You’ll revel in certain aspects of your work and tend to details that elevate you to excellence. A study will thrill you and you’ll travel to pursue deeper knowledge. Capricorn and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 4, 49, 1 and 15.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: One might say that Liza Minnelli was born into her life’s work. As the daughter of actress Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli, the iconic Academy Award winner is like so many Pisces — an old soul who was savvy about the professional world at a young age. Minnelli wields the high electrical energy charge of Mercury and Venus in powerhouse Aries.

