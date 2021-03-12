Horoscopes: March 12

People have palpable, if unspoken, expectations of one another now. Whether paying for a certain result, anticipating one inside a personal relationship or just wanting something from life, knowing what to expect and what is expected of you (plus whether or how to deliver) will be the main focus on the final day of this moon cycle.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 12). Your creativity soars high. This year, you’ll follow a wild idea to full realization. The golden question is this: Which one? You have so many! The criteria your idea must meet to be successful: It helps others, is needed and doesn’t exist in the world already, and there’s a clear vision to the first dollar you’ll make to sustain it. Libra and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 18, 44, 17 and 30.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). People only take risks in hopes of achieving goals they think are possible. You’ll paint a picture of your vision with well-chosen words and provide the inspiration others need to move forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Are glamour and authenticity at odds? Of course. Don’t let that stop you from moving forward with both at the same time. The best things in life are mixed bags.