Horoscopes: March 11

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your water-sign instincts lend an innate understanding of the significance of paddling in the same direction as the others in the boat. Today’s rowers will be all over the place until you take charge.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You have an extremely generous attitude with your friends and only need to point that inward to get fantastic results today. What is it that would make you smile? Get it, do it, be it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You will travel through the magic of media and dreams. Your own fantasies provide the sweetest escapes but much more is possible. Learning to guide your imagination is a skill that will bring good fortune to hand.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll be working your mind like it’s your job — because it is. While feeding your brain the facts and figures that will be necessary, also throw in the unnecessary stuff that makes it all go down a little sweeter.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Though you’re not a spy or a member of a secret society, and you’re not doing much today that you shouldn’t be doing, you still want privacy and appreciate most those who respect yours the best.