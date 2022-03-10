Horoscopes: March 10

Our ancestors had limited options for entertainment, whereas our options are endless, so each choice we make is more significant. Entertainment has become a matter of identity. How we amuse ourselves says something about who we are. This first full day of Mercury in empathetic, impressionable Pisces calls for uplifting influence.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have a big heart. Move past the wrong someone did you. Wipe the slate clean. Love and forgiveness will weave together like entwined fingers of prayerful hands.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Rejection is no fun, but you'll risk it for a chance at a dream. You'll get your pitch together, suit up, go where there might be opportunity, find someone to talk to and you'll make friends.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Mentally, you'll be sharp in the morning and then again late at night. Afternoons bring a slump — pleasant enough if you just give into it. Good company helps.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your identity is an ever-developing idea. You have your eye on a group you'd like to fit into. You'll think about how you might fit in, why you want to, and what it means to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may feel nostalgia for the past while simultaneously realizing that the time to be alive is now. The opportunities are many and you have more control over your life than ever before.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Even when you're not looking for love, you don't rule out adding more of it to your life. Love, in its many forms, will be out there looking for you today. You'll soon consider yourself found.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Every choice has a price. It is obvious that money, time and energy will be exchanged, but that is not all. Get tuned into the hidden costs that are difficult to calculate because they will add up over time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Send a message of appreciation, admiration or forgiveness to your own mirror. If there's something keeping you from doing this, identify the issue and brainstorm about what might help you get past it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Everyone needs a little attention. Today is one of those days when you need more than usual. You will get it — perhaps from an audience. You're very entertaining and their laughter and applause are a balm.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You may worry whether your work is good enough, and you can take that as a sign that you'll excel. Because you care, you'll learn what matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Searching for shortcuts is a waste of time. You'll make the most progress by hoofing the known road, making people comfortable by doing the expected things, and keeping operations running smoothly by checking all the boxes.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The frivolous things, the jokes, the celebrations, the details that no one seems to care about but you... these are worthy pursuits. Silly triviality will be the key to unlock a wondrous rush.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 10). You'll teach the inexperienced, protect the innocent and adventure with the worldly. An exciting run of events will be set off by a simple goal: to improve your skills. Output and efficiency will increase, so you'll save time and money and make a more beautiful product, too. You'll attract love with your swagger. Cancer and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 22, 1, 40 and 19.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Carrie Underwood continues her cosmically lucky tendency to schedule major career moves close to her solar return. This year it's a Las Vegas residency within days of her birthday. Whether by accident or design, Underwood has released several projects in this timing, including her fitness book and gospel album. Natal sun and Mercury in soulful Pisces indicate strong intuition.

