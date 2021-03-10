Horoscopes: March 10

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your thoughts about a thing can go in many directions, which is why you’re better off if you stop thinking and start doing. Your action will be far more deliberate, making things go in one direction — the one that works in reality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s better to express stress than to swallow it. Avoid eating or drinking the tension. Instead, drain it from your body onto the pavement you walk, or onto the page on which you write your mind and feelings.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You are not defined by your past, but your way of thinking of it can be very defining indeed. The new person you are now sees what happened a little differently than historic you saw it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). One way to prove to yourself that you are not defined by the past and the things that have happened to you is to create a new identity fashioned purely to your preferences.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Being with that energizing person is like being born, reborn and a hundred times made new. Now the phenomenon has developed to the point where you don’t even have to be in close vicinity. The thought alone brings a quickening.