Horoscopes: March 1

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is challenging to change modalities when you really enjoy and favor the role you’re playing. But no one gets to be the same person in every scenario. Today, you’re flexible and you will match your attitude as various roles demand.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Those who need a lot of control can become frustrated with anything that threatens their sense of being in charge. You’ll deal especially well with these types today, phrasing your ideas just right and earning trust.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re brave, but it’s not always courage that causes you to move in a nonconforming direction. In fact, most times it’s been a curiosity that wouldn’t quit until it was satisfied. And that phenomenon continues now.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It could go a lot of ways, but right now you’ll do your best work when the stakes are low, not high. A relaxed feeling, your lack of defenses and a playful vibe all contribute to this brilliance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When things change and you don’t know why, it is only natural to want to find out. However, right now this will be best accomplished with deft observation instead of a direct line of questioning.