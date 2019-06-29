Artists know that “ombre” is a word describing tones of color that shade into one another, graduating in light intensity. Such is the quality of this day colored by two different moons. The Taurus moon sets up a sturdy emotional backdrop and then the Gemini moon takes it to a lighter place, evolving into a positively effervescent evening.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 29). Through diligent assessment and apt prioritizing, you’ll be able to make much of much and little of little. Your mastery of scale, especially emotional scale, will bring you much success. You’ll be rewarded materially. And even better than that is the sense of peace and confidence that comes with contributing where it matters most. Leo and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 39, 2, 25, 8 and 40.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Strongly featured today will be those certain people whom you find it very difficult to deny. It’s like they are able to live in the softest part of your affection, embody your weakness and stay in your graces no matter what.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You usually ask nothing of your friends. You like to be the giver. But if you never receive, the friendship spoils. So if you have to ask, you’ll ask only what is easy for them to give.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Time is a nonrenewable resource. Don’t let yourself get dragged into the sort of activities (especially socializing with people you’re not strongly attracted to) that can only eat away at your precious time.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). In general, excess is a failing. Too much is too much. This is especially true today in the way of overexplaining or too much conversation. As Elvis once sang, “A little less conversation, a little more action.”
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You have strong suits you won’t even understand until enough people point them out to you. So, don’t work alone. Share, mingle, ask questions. Getting to know others helps you know yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There’s a lot you could be doing that’s worse than doing nothing. To be occupied in what doesn’t concern you — that’s one of them. Stick to your business.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Avoid anyone who seems bent on obtaining power for its own sake. That never leads to anything good. Those who understand the responsibility that comes with leadership are usually reticent to take the position.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Many people around you are seeing less than half of the situation that you can see from your vantage point of experience. But they don’t need to see all of it now. Disseminate information on a need-to-know basis.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Actors know that the right costume can make or break the character. Real life isn’t so different. The care you put into suiting up for the task at hand will pay off in interesting ways today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are tasks you’ve completed a million times that never seem to get any easier. The temptation is to outsource them or find a way around them. Resist. These are the motions that keep you strong and able.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The buffer zone of courtesy is not made of indestructible material. It can be easily eroded through overuse. Where the discourse is fair and equally beneficial to all, large extensions of courtesy are unnecessary.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Some are judicious. Others are brave. You’re a little of both, which you apply to the realm of creativity. Honing your vision takes a critical eye, and sharing it takes courage.
