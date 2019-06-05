Love isn’t easy in any form. Close friendships can be as difficult as romantic relationships, and both pale next to the complications of familial bonds. The good news is that as the Cancer moon turns up the cozy, comforting emotions, there’s a worthwhile payoff for hanging in there, being generally open-hearted and working things out.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 5). The happy times roll in. Accept that good, easy and wonderful things were meant to happen to, for and through you. Be sure and avoid trial and negotiation. Walking away from conflict makes you the winner, and the best deals are going to be such a natural fit that the back and forth won’t be necessary. Virgo and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 9, 20, 4 and 8.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s said that people are the average of the five people they spend the most time with. Of course, people cannot really be “averaged.” But there’s still something to this theory that has you looking at your relationships a little closer now.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Thank goodness you’re not in charge of teaching people a lesson. But if you were, they would learn it best by simply comparing themselves against a stellar example. Providing such examples is good leadership.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If there’s no one in need, no one gets a chance to be helpful. Generosity brightens moods. It’s good for both the helpers and the helped. If you ask for assistance, you’ll actually be doing someone a favor.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s not every day that the world is this intent on delighting us, though one has to ask... at what cost? The omens suggest you’re in for a first-class seduction, amusement, temptation or indulgence. Go carefully!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re not going to be brilliant all day long. One burst of brilliance is enough. The rest is the follow-through of ordinary, and completely necessary, work. Brilliance without ordinary work goes nowhere.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Maybe anyone can do it, but anyone won’t. You had the idea. You should do it. If you don’t, no one will — at least not for a few years. Think about how you’ll feel then if you don’t act now.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Even though there are a fair number of things that could possibly go wrong with this current pursuit, this amount of risk still may not be enough to thrill you. What would make it more interesting?
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are fun, lighthearted and don’t care to get mired in the dramas that don’t concern you. For these reasons and more, people will be drawn to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Any task can be transformed into a spiritual practice. Not every job should be though. The sort of work that could benefit from such a transformation are the jobs that would otherwise have very little obvious reward.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Happiness is not a wish that gets granted. It’s a process, a dance and often a retrospective analysis. If you’re just not feeling it, take a breath, take a break, reset your expectations. You’re doing OK. Really, you are.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are those who will see you as an opportunity to make a sale, fill a role they’ve been trying to cast in their lives or deliver the labor they need. Stay aware. Patrol the boundaries of your life.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You keep running into the same person. It certainly wouldn’t hurt to believe that this is a sign that you’re supposed to talk to, connect with or pay attention to the mysterious ways your destinies are connected.
