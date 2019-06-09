In order to make things possible that were not possible before, we have to stretch. A stretch is, by definition, going to be a little uncomfortable. When you feel the twinge, breathe and relax until the sensation goes away and this becomes the new normal. This advice comes to us via the solar square to Neptune in sensitive Pisces.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 9). You are capable of giving a bigger gift to the world. This is what drives you, especially in these first three months of your solar return. You’ll learn what you need to know to make a leap to your new level of generosity. Work will change. Key relationships will open the door to knowing more people. New contracts are part of this. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 15, 2, 20, 36 and 13.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you don’t feel you’re helping, you won’t be interested in what you’re doing and you’ll leave. Helping is that important to you. The second-most important thing to you is growth. You want to grow alongside the people you help.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Pace yourself. It’s the key to maintaining (or reaching, as the case may be) a certain level of joy. If you move forward with all your plans, you’ll get so busy that none of it will be fun. Be choosey.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Others will mess with your timetable, but if you can think of this as more of a reset than an upset, you’ll be poised for one of those great unplanned outcomes you’ve been known to stumble into.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Organization makes the world go round. Even your DNA is organized toward your survival, health and uniqueness. It’s amazing what can change just because you start keeping track of your life differently.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re thinking long term and acting to assist your future self. There’s something you can do today that will put you in a good position five years from now.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The job may not utilize your talents so well, but that’s because people don’t know any better yet. When you do more to honor your talents, they’ll take notice and start seeing you in a different way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Momentary fears will be tolerated, faced, pushed through in order to become the brave and strong person you need to be to live your bigger and better life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s almost as though the day was designed to make you think fast, dodge, climb, duck and generally behave like an athlete in an obstacle course. Hey, some people pay a lot of money for this kind of excitement!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You might be surprised at what gets people talking, just because it’s such a small, strange detail. But really, isn’t this perfect? As long as they are talking, you can do something with the attention.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Because any number of things can and will happen, and rapidly at that, what counts more will be your takeaway and how you decide to build from there. You could say that it’s not the show but the recap that matters.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll spend a good deal of time nurturing your seeds of excellence through feeding your mind, body and soul with what it wants and needs. Oh happy day! Those “wants” and “needs” are well-aligned.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Potential isn’t something that’s fixed in your genes or destiny. Your potential changes with your circumstances. It expands and contracts in different environments. Your intuition will tell you where you need to be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.