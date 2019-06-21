There are multiple versions of each and every person. There’s the version in your head, the version in theirs and the version in the head of every other person. These are all, to some degree, inaccurate summations. As the sun moves out of the sign of the twins, identity is something to accept. Relax. Don’t overthink it. Happy summer solstice!
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 21). You’ll turn last year’s fear into this year’s glory. Fear is a motivator, a call to action and the nutrition that grows intelligence. The very things you were afraid of will be the reason you emerge with new sources of sustenance, security and power. You’re grateful for what you’ve been through, and you will help others through it, too. Aries and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 14, 3, 28 and 11.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know yourself better than ever, and you know what you want. As generous as an offer may be, if it doesn’t work for you, then move along without fuss or regret.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re drawn to the quirky people — the ones who are sure to surprise and baffle you with their non-typical responses. Even though you understand them better than most, they still keep you on your toes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ve not been great at giving yourself pep talks, but you’ll get better with practice. Practice today. The best encouragement you could possibly get will be from you to you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Yes, this looks a lot like what you’ve already seen, but it’s not. If you approach it like you already know, you’ll miss what’s really there and make mistakes. Your mantra for top performance: Everything that happens is new.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Greed continues to be the worst quality to possess or be around. The immunization for the disease of greed is self-acceptance. Avoid greedy people at all costs, and take measures necessary not to become one of them.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Life is a constant negotiation today, though most of the back and forth just seems like your daily routine. When to smile, whom to help, how to approach relationships — these are the subtle agreements you make ... or don’t.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). While there’s much satisfaction in making a fair exchange, there’s a higher level to be reached. Happiness is ... a trade that is not only fair; it also brings an element of delight to both parties.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are the grandmaster of paradox today. For you, doing nothing is more difficult than doing something — in the same way that not thinking is harder than thinking.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It is said that spicy food raises the metabolism, and spicy living does the same for your energy level. You’ll add a little risk, novelty and excitement, and suddenly, things will pick up across the board.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Humanity’s worst sins have been crimes of indifference — instances where people who could have helped stood by instead, not fully comprehending their responsibilities as humans. You understand. You’ll wake people up.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Sincerity is better than falsehood, but one person’s truth won’t make a difference for all involved. You go 10 steps beyond to really understand everyone’s part in the situation and present solutions that are likely to help.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re drawn to unexplored territories today, and it’s very likely that you’ll be the one to make discoveries and map out the terrain for those who come along later.
