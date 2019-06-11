People are pretty good at what they do automatically. After all, we have to reach a certain level of mastery to slip into autopilot. But the moon’s rather irritating relationship with Mercury and then Mars would like to warn us that automated skills will gradually deteriorate unless they are consciously made better through deliberate improvement.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 11). Living by the motto, “If you’re going to do a thing, do it right,” you’ve gained proficiency in many areas. This solar return, your mission gets specific. The skill set you hone will enhance your life across the board. Much social fun fills the next two months. There’s a big payout in August. You’ll take home a trophy in November. Aquarius and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 5, 11, 40 and 13.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). The human brain and body are incredibly adaptable. Remember this before you decide what’s within your range of ability. The truth is you have no idea until you try.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Go at your own pace. All progress is good progress. The baby steps don’t seem like much. But when they are strung together, they amount to something amazing today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s about time to get feedback. You’re at the point where you’re doing so much right that you need an expert to help you figure out what’s not great. This is how you’ll go to the next level. Get ready to succeed exponentially.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Life is about the journey, except when it’s not. Case in point: today’s project. You must see it to completion to get the prize. Going part of the way is time-consuming, expensive and without a payout.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re figuring out how to approach a certain someone. It will be hit or miss at first. When trying harder doesn’t work, trying differently will. Learn how to work this situation, and immediately your knowledge will apply elsewhere.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re starting to notice that there’s a mischievous side to to someone, and this is part of what keeps you so fascinated. It’s a firecracker situation. Light it, and throw it. If you hold on, it will cause injury.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your mind is among your finest assets, and keeping it in top shape keeps you experiencing and processing life in the way you prefer. Learning new skills is the key to raising your overall mental quickness, agility and range.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re never satisfied for too long with the comfortable rut of homeostasis. Someone will inspire you or make you jealous — both are good. Both make you realize that good enough isn’t good enough for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Today’s success key: giving up the notion that one should be happy at all times. What you want to accomplish will take practice. The practice won’t be fun, but it will bring you what you want.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you made these choices, you were aiming to have some fun. If it’s not fun, analyze why not, and then start over, heeding the lessons that came with that joyless result.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re not dependent on tradition, but you feel compelled to uphold it, to pass along the ideas and stay faithful to the rituals that have worked for so many before you. Of course, you’ll add your twist.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It used to be harder to detect that you were having a good time as it was happening. Today brings proof that you’re getting better at it. The rough times you went through make it easier for you to appreciate your present.
