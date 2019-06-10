When the moon and sun are in opposition, the moon appears as full as we can experience it. It’s the same way today as the sun pulls across the sky at Jupiter, our planet of luck and abundance. King Large shows up in all his opulence, taking up as much of our mental screen as he can. So go on, and feel lucky. You really are, you know?
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 10). So many resources open up between now and 2020 that, without a map, you could easily get lost. The next 10 weeks will bring you teachers and methods. Choose one, and stick to it. Let this be your rudder. Family helps, too, sometimes with encouragement, other times with giving you something to rebel against. Cancer and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 38, 4 and 17.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Play around with people’s expectations. Make loud things quiet, small things supersized, timed things available at all hours of the day or night. You need a move that’s going to get you noticed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People tend to equate safety with familiarity. But just because it feels safe or unsafe, that doesn’t make it so. Knowing a place doesn’t make it a good place. Stay open-minded.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You aim to elevate your interactions to the level of art. If it’s imbued with a certain feeling that’s so you, it’s probably art. If it’s also personal and couldn’t be created by anyone else, it’s definitely art.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re willing to accept a full-color version of morality, as the black-and-white rules can’t contain the entirety of the complex human spirit. You might say that your definition of a good person has matured some.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People keep coming back to the ones who are fun to talk to, who add value to the exchange and change the mood for the better. All you have to do is intend to be that person today, and it all works in your favor.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s annoying when other people tell you to relax (They are not the boss of you!), but when you tell yourself to relax, it’s comforting, a letting up on the controls and an invitation to be super nice to yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Are you bored? You’re riding a mid-zone sort of mood that could be getting too comfortable. The answer is to take a hard turn in one direction — any direction, really. The change itself won’t matter. What matters is that you made one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can’t win at two games at the same time. Play one game, and choose which one very carefully. Hint: Pick the one where you don’t have to try hard to fit in and conceal your true nature in the process.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). These hours of your life are irreplaceable. There are opportunities in this day that will never come again. All the more reason to start off by recognizing this day for the gift it is.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Like the big-city convenience store that keeps pictures behind the cash register of the bad customers who are banned for life, you have your own list of the vanquished. Remember it. Enforce it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re driven to give beyond what you’re expected and/or paid to give. All the surplus — that’s the part of the gift that feeds your soul. So it always benefits you to deliver more than the call.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It’s good to know who you’re doing things for because it lets you know who you can ignore. If you’re pleasing your target audience, you can probably ignore your critics while you hone in on the feedback your people give you.
