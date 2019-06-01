The Taurus moon of appetites is emboldened by Venus, as if we needed more reason to indulge. Though generally propelled by a strong sense of duty and loyalty, your own pleasurable interests will, at some point, shove their way to front-of-mind. As Orson Welles said: “Ask not what you can do for your country. Ask what’s for lunch.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 1). You’re really not trying make a statement or set an example, but these are the outcroppings of a life lived on purpose. There’s a windfall in September. More highlights: a loved one’s breakthrough (which couldn’t have happened without you) and an event you throw that unites people and affects destiny. Cancer and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 4, 44, 28 and 13.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). To love you is to understand what’s important to you. You shouldn’t have to teach this too many times or enforce the lesson with a million examples. This is part of love’s package.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Anxieties aren’t discovered; they’re invented. Your mind and body comes up with a response geared toward keeping you safe and then can dissemble this response, too, if it’s inappropriate or unwanted by the whole of you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s wonderful to learn about new people, look at lovely things, vicariously live through an excellent story. These delights and more will be among today’s offerings.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The muse is with you. You don’t have to seek the inspiration. You’re in a different stage now, creativity ready to spill out, ideas and efforts flowing forth; all you have to do is let it happen.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The push to get things done can be annoying — or even frightening. In the final moments of a deadline, it’s as if there’s an authority figure inside you using an unnecessarily harsh tone or method. Take a breath. Ease up. You got this.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Communicating can be scary, and rightfully so. There could be any number of ramifications including social, professional, emotional, maybe even legal. You’re right to be thoughtful in this regard.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). As an aesthetic being, if you’re not taking in enough lovely things in a day, you’re not in your optimal mood. Go where the beauty is. Seek it out. Revel in it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Just because there was a time when pain was required to make something happen doesn’t mean that pain is now or will always be a part of the process. Look for a pain-free route.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To be an outsider is a gift. Enjoy it while it lasts. You’ll get an overview of how the group works and a sense of what might be in it for you. This is a perspective you’ll no longer have once you get inside.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your true friends are the ones who will band together with you to complete a job. Of course, they have to know about it first. Share what you’re up to.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re very good at understanding others. To outline what another person wants to, but is unable to, articulate is a gift that takes great empathetic talent to deliver.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Remember when you had the world summed up? You were on top of the game. You knew where you were going and how to get there. Oh foolish confidence! Your reality has acquired new depths since then.
