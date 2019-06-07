Strength isn’t hardness. The strongest things are quite flexible. Elements that stick together can withstand and uphold far more than rigid materials that go brittle and crack with environmental changes. So, what helps us achieve flexibility? Compassion. In these final days of Venus in Taurus, compassion very well may be the strongest force on earth.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 7). Every magician knows that magic is not an outcome but a process in which dozens of unspectacular moves are executed to create the dazzling end result. You’ll be the magician of your life. Wishing on a birthday candle will be the first move in producing a breathtaking transformation. The windfall is in October. Cancer and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 39, 30, 19, 7 and 32.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). To be effective in a room you have to read it first. Check out everyone’s posture. Who’s leaning in? Those are the helpers ready for opportunities to solve problems, mix it up, catch the trouble before it happens.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re engaged and enthusiastic so the work goes by quickly, and unfortunately, so does the play. Take pictures and notes as a way of making moments last.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don’t get your shot when you’re good enough or when you deserve it. You get your shot when it comes up. Seize opportunity. You’ll either be surprised by what you can do or taught by it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s true that people are motivated by money. But for most, the financial end is neither the sole motivation nor is it in the top three. You’ll be considering what makes a job worthwhile to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People make assessments based on what they already know about the world. The more they know, the less likely they are to arrogantly assume knowledge. The smartest people question everything, including themselves.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you think too far into the situation, you’re likely to get lost in details and complications, making it impossible to take a stance. Though this state is closer to truth, it’s further away from action.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Whether it’s ticket price of the movie or the backlash from a jealous friend that comes when you’ve paid attention to someone new, every dalliance requires a tribute. The wise factor this into their decisions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Intention is half the battle. You won’t do everything right just because you have love in your heart, but you’ll be inspired to listen better and consider the other person more carefully, and that’s a start.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). While some express love effusively, enthusiastically and with bold demonstration, others would prefer to quietly provide something you need, which can be equally as loving.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Most would say that selfishness is an objectively unattractive quality, and yet some are subconsciously drawn to selfish people for reasons that might be mysterious even to themselves. Consider your attractions carefully today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Just when you think you’ve outgrown a situation, a new challenge will crop up to engage and teach you. Don’t be too quick to move on or write anything off.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You might feel yourself shying away from a situation, which is actually a good indicator that you should go forward instead. The only way to conquer fear is to let it dissipate through the action it was so afraid of.
