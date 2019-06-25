Women on bicycles, electric guitars, Elvis’ dancing — what is radical to one generation is commonplace to the next. On this final day of the current Mercury journey through Cancer, take stock of the status quo. Note how far we’ve come and how far we still have to go. Use this as the benchmark from which further data will be measured.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 25). This year represents a magical crossing. You start out in one territory and end up in an altogether foreign realm, a changed person. There’s an August priority shift, brought on by a period of greater financial ease. You’ll change your style and enjoy relating to a new group. Family success will be a rising tide that carries all boats. Libra and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 3, 19, 20 and 4.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know how to hook up to the internal well of peace within your own being. Not everyone around you has this knowledge. Be patient with those who have yet to find serenity within as they relentlessly pursue external validation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To listen well is to give a gift. The tricky part comes when your knowledge of how well you were listening gets tested. It feels as though all hard-won trust is hanging in the balance of one right answer.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are constantly updating your skills. In fact, it’s become such a regular happening for you that you no longer give much thought to the fact that you’re learning something. Learning is your way of life.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You care deeply about what you’re presenting to the world today. Purpose matters. Sometimes you dress for your own pleasure, and sometimes you’re more concerned about representing your group.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll make it about the other person, not because it’s generous or friendly, but because it’s the smartest way to go about getting what you want. Everything is a trade. Find out what the other person would like to get out of it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What you have is perfectly suited to solving another person’s problem. Your effort is better spent finding that person with whom you share compatible needs than trying to change yourself for someone who’s a bad fit anyway.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You see yourself as an adviser who wants to help. From this position, you can go so many more places than a person who’s only on a mission to fulfill his or her own agenda.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A single cloud can hide the whole of the sun. One wrong or unhelpful thought could be the equivalent of such a cloud. Recognize dark ideas. Flood them with light or entreat the winds of change to blow them away.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll do well to choose your mode and stick with it, as today is all about establishing trust. People will appreciate knowing what to expect from you. Settle into a tone, and then play it through to the end.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It’s certainly not difficult to convince you to do a good deed. In fact, you feel quite acutely the need to serve and be helpful. Just be careful to give to people who need it instead of people who just enjoy the feeling of being served.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you dedicate a certain amount of time and attention to self-care, it’s not really for vanity’s sake. When you look good, you make everyone you associate with look good, too.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). No one else can tell you what beauty is, though many will try. You’ll be bombarded with images that suggest that one way is preferred and other ways are out. Don’t believe them. Trust your own eyes and heart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.