Some people like talking on the phone and others avoid it, even if the call is from their favorite person. So you never take it personally when the phone rings too much or too little. Under the current configuration of Mars and Neptune, it will be easier to accept that other people’s rhythms are not under your control.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 14). The next 10 weeks your life will be like a song. The best part is that you get to be the DJ who decides which one. There’s nothing standing in the way of your ability to create your destiny. Your appetite for education strengthens in September. You’ll apply it to organize financial structure that will support you in years to come. Scorpio and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 38, 44, 49 and 15.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll stumble across information that perhaps wasn’t intended for you, at least not by its keeper. But from the perspective of universal consciousness, of course it was meant for you. Otherwise you wouldn’t have it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone around you is seeking to be understood. Though you want this, too, you’re willing to take a break from the quest so you can focus on others. You’ll learn something about human nature that will help the crusade.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Why would you expect yourself to do the work of a master when you’ve only just begun to learn the craft? Because someone has made it look easy, that’s why. Mastery often does appear that way. Be patient with yourself.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re open to love, but you know better than to try and extract it from anywhere complicated. The best love is the kind that’s made readily available. You shouldn’t have to go fracking for it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your heart swells to fill the moment. This is how you love—elastic-like. You’ve been known to promise things in this state of heightened feeling, but really, you shouldn’t have to. Your big love is enough. Really it is!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Gold can be found in dirt, in streams, in oceans, even in the human body. Still, it’s pretty rare to come across a big nugget of it. Give what you’re offering in a concentrated form and it will be accepted as the jackpot it is.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll feel the good feelings because you decide to — no other reason. Once you set your mind to an idea, you become a magnet for it. That idea organizes your perception.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People who are really interested in others tend to ask the great questions that go straight to the essence of the matter. They’ll sound brilliant for just being curious... which, actually, is what being brilliant is all about.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Making things is the fun part, especially in the beginning stages when you’re full of hope. It’s exciting to think about what could be. The middle bit — that’s where grit comes in. Luckily, you have plenty of that to draw on today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If you’re being honest, you’ll notice that you’re actually growing irritated by that activity that eats your hours and doesn’t give back in terms of pleasure or productivity. Time to put that one to rest.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s as though something opens in you and the hard work becomes effortless. This could have to do with the adrenaline released in a high-pressure situation. Deadlines are good that way.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Pity doesn’t help. Helping helps. And that, in a nutshell, is why you’re so busy this weekend. You can easily provide what someone else is sorely lacking, and it’s your pleasure to do so.
