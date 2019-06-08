One doesn’t necessarily have to rise up in opposition to be a rebel. Some rebels simply refuse to accept the version of reality that the others cling to. They undermine powers that be by rejecting the premise of their authority. They are their own authority. Our three retrograders, Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto, will favor such a rebel today.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 8). You’re living toward ideas that serve and uplift. There’s just no time left over for the sort of drama you used to know. Things like love triangles, disharmony and litigation may work on television but not in real life. You’re incredibly fortunate in July. You’ll invest and reinvest in business. Promises, deals and love in August. Leo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 20, 10, 40 and 1.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t require your friends to think just like you do, but you do want principled people around you who have values that are at least in the same ballpark as yours. You have to be in the same ballpark to play together!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you want someone’s attention and aren’t getting it, that can be bothersome. Change the channel in your head fast, before it turns into a bigger deal than it needs to be.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The laughter you share is no small thing. There’s so much that goes into a laugh. It’s an alignment of spirit at the very least and could represent a multitude of shared experiences and thoughts.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Investors use their instincts about finance in order to distinguish the profitable investments from the poor ones. Much more will be at stake in investments of the heart. Turn up those instincts regarding the character of people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Just as physical wounds need cleaning and tending to get the best possible chance at healing well, emotional wounds need to be handled. Don’t do the emotional equivalent of slapping a bandage over a dirty wound.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The fast talkers may not be saying what you need to or want to hear. The speed of their verbiage may be meant to distract you from the lack of real communication between you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Sometimes being who you want to be is automatic. Then there are days like this. It’s harder. It takes restraint. In fact, your personality is as defined by what you wouldn’t do as it is by your choices and actions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you don’t understand, you’ll ask good, honest questions. The bottom line is that anyone who dismisses, deflects or distracts you from your line of questioning is hiding.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s easy enough to look on the bright side in the daytime. At night, the bright side is all the way on the other side of the world. And anyway, you have to see the dark with the light to get an accurate picture.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Getting along with people is the skill that will apply across the board in every area of your life. Even when you’re alone in your own space, getting along helps the you-to-you relationship goes smoothly.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Friends will call you in need of emotional support. Support has many forms. It can be just listening. It can be physical, like a pat on the back or a hug. It can be a moment of care, as in sharing food or lending a hand.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re not working for feedback, but the comments do matter. They tell you whether or not your creating your desired effect. So be willing to hear from the crowd, knowing you’ll have to sort the valuable information from the rabble.
