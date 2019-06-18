Memories aren’t created when things go to plan. It’s always the left turn that the day took, the last-minute add-on, the strange encounter — magic happens in the messier parts.
Then again, those parts only seem messy because much was going to plan. Under this Mercury/Mars conjunction, have a plan. And then, when it all falls apart, celebrate.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 18). This solar return, the future whispers in your ear.
You’ll either glimpse its promise or get a full, glorious view because it is, in fact, a promise you create on the vision board of your mind.
The work you do for others over the next 10 weeks will give you the leverage to launch your own big project. An investment pays in November. Capricorn adores you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 18, 33, 38 and 1.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). The trick to getting the important things handled is very simple. Schedule them and stick to the schedule. You won’t want to do the thing when it comes up on the calendar. Do it anyway.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are uncontrollable things happening to and because of us. There are storms inside us that ripple out, and events miles away that resonate at our core. It’s a day to respect the wilderness and control what we can.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You can think a thing, fashion it into a social media post and push the idea to the ends of the globe in a matter of seconds. Just make sure, before you do, that what you’re putting out there is part of the signal, not the noise.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Some will say you’re changing, but that’s just because they don’t realize that this isn’t a change. Each day, you are becoming more like yourself. Growing in power is the natural progression.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The work goes by fast and is very interesting — so long as it’s not the work you’re supposed to be doing. Such is life! Almost any work seems better than what you’re duty-bound to.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your approach will make a big difference. You wisely realize that some things are best approached as art, and other things are best approached scientifically. Which way serves everyone better?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Enthusiasm helps you climb the hill. However, if you want to move the mountain, then you’ll need something more. You’ll need passion, tenacity and grit. You’ll need other people. You’ll need dynamite.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). “You’re the best!” they’ll say, which feels good but is ultimately a short-lived and hollow victory. Hyperbole is easy. Specific, heartfelt noticing means more. It’s what you’ll strive to give and cherish when you receive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Playful people inspire you. Hours of carefree leisure always point to wealth — a wealth of joy, time, mental freedom and maybe also a wealth of money. Playful people make you wonder, “Can I afford to play now, too?”
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Watch out for misinformation today, as it will be everywhere. Learning the wrong things makes a person know less than they did before getting “educated.”
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your mental vision is strong. You’ll have vivid dreams, either during the night, the day or both. It’s most fun when you can direct these dreams as a film director would, creating a picture of your deepest desire.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There’s a different between recklessness and bravery, though from the outside it can be hard to tell which force is at work. Bravery is action. Recklessness is reaction. Only bravery will serve your purposes today.
